All Sims 4: Horse Ranch Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch features a ton of new features for the game, from the latest mount companion to the westernized lifestyle of Chestnut Ridge. But before you set out to ride with the expansion pack, it’s an excellent idea to take a look at the system conditions to prepare you for the download. Luckily, we’re here to help you get ready for this journey by showing you all The Sims 4: Horse Ranch minimum and recommended system requirements.

Minimum PC Requirements for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Like most Sims 4 expansion packs, Horse Ranch doesn’t mandate an all-powerful system to play it. So, if you are a PC user, you can expect the following requirements:

Windows Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10.

64-bit Windows 10. CPU: 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3-3220, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz or better.

3.3 GHz Intel Core i3-3220, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz or better. Memory: At least 4 GB RAM.

At least 4 GB RAM. Hard Drive: At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games.

At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games. Graphics: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported video cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better.

128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported video cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better. DirectX: DirectX 11 compatible.

Mac Requirements

OS: Metal required. Mac PS X 10.11 (El Capitan.)

Metal required. Mac PS X 10.11 (El Capitan.) CPU: Intel Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz or better.

Intel Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz or better. Memory: At least 4 GB RAM

At least 4 GB RAM Hard Drive: At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and save files.

At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and save files. Graphics: Support for Metal. Intel HD 4000 or better.

Those who meet these requirements will be good to go for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, but you will need an internet connection to activate the product. Modders can also ensure they have enough free space for add-ons as more bonus content emerges.

Recommended PC Requirements for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

For the best experience, you can see EA’s recommended system requirements for the expansion pack:

Windows Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10.

64-bit Windows 10. CPU: Intel core i5, AMD Ryzen 5 or better.

Intel core i5, AMD Ryzen 5 or better. Memory: 8 GB RAM.

8 GB RAM. Hard Drive: 50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games.

50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games. Graphics: 1 GB of Video RAM, NVIDIA GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750 or better.

1 GB of Video RAM, NVIDIA GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750 or better. DirectX: Version 11.

Mac Requirements

OS: Mac OS X 10.11 or later.

Mac OS X 10.11 or later. CPU: Intel Core i5 or better.

Intel Core i5 or better. Memory: 8 GB RAM.

8 GB RAM. Hard Drive: 50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved files.

50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved files. Graphics: Intel HD and Iris Graphics from the HD 4000 series or newer.

If you meet these conditions for The Sim 4: Horse Ranch, you can look forward to an even better experience with these recommendations. Additionally, players still have time to download the pre-order bonuses until Aug. 31, 2023, so be sure to get this exclusive content while you can.

That covers everything you need to know about the PC requirements for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch. While here, you can check out our feature on expansion pack ideas or explore the relevant links below for additional content.