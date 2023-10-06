How to Fix NPCs Turning Hostile Bug in Operation Starseed in Starfield

Even though the vast majority of Bethesda Game Studios’ space RPG is quite polished, there are times when players will run into pesky bugs. Some are as trivial as a quest marker not spawning, though some of the worst offenders can be game-breaking. One that’s causing players some distress at the moment can be found during Operation Starseed and involves NPCs turning hostile. If this has impacted you, here’s how to fix it.

What Is the NPCs Turning Hostile Bug in Operation Starseed?

Essentially, the issue in question pertains to the NPCs on Charybdis turning hostile and attacking unsuspecting players. During the mission Operation Starseed, one of your objectives will be to “Talk to Roosevelt”.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Many players, however, are reportedly running into an issue where the 32nd president of the United States begins to open fire on the player for no apparent reason. This instigates a large-scale battle as all the inhabitants of the Crucible begin joining in.

Of course, for those who were determined to finish the quest, well, you’ll likely be left a little stumped as to what to do next to diffuse the situation.

How to Fix It

From our experience, we have several ways to fix the Operation Starseed bug:

When we ran into the bug, we sprinted back to our spaceship and slept for 24 hours . Upon our return, all of the NPCs were now docile and friendly . Go ahead and speak with Franklin Roosevelt to continue your quest.

. Upon our return, . Go ahead and speak with Franklin Roosevelt to continue your quest. If this doesn’t restore things to working order, another potential fix is to reload to a previous save . This has reportedly fixed the issue for many players.

. This has reportedly fixed the issue for many players. Thirdly, another option is to restart your PC or Xbox and reload your game.

and reload your game. Last of all, you can try and be patient and wait for a patch to fix the issue. This isn’t a silver bullet fix, of course, but there’s a possibility that Bethesda will deploy an update to address the problem in the future.

And that brings us to the conclusion of our guide on how to fix the Operation Starseed NPCs turning hostile bug in Starfield.