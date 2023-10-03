In Bethesda’s galaxy-hopping space RPG, one of the more compelling activities is building your very own spaceship. Sure, you’ll unlock a bunch while you’re busy completing questlines, but crafting one from scratch can be a real buzz. Out of the many different types of modules on offer, players may have heard of the ‘M Class’ term bandied about. So, if you’re wondering how to unlock M Class ship modules in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

How Do I Unlock M-Class Ship Modules?

First things first, it’s important to note that while there are mentions of M Class modules in the game’s code and you can even find them in outpost building locations if you look hard enough, they can’t be used as a ship part in the vanilla version of Starfield as they are so large.

However, if you install a specific mod, called M Class Modules and Ship Builder Unlock by creator Troigi, you’ll be able to unlock them. To install the mod, follow these steps:

Download the M Class Modules and Ship Builder Unlock mod from Nexusmods.

Paste the txt. file into your game root folder (SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/Starfield).

Start game and press ‘~’ key to open console command.

Type ‘bat mclassunlock’ and press Enter.

Do note that the mod may affect the stability of your game. We didn’t have any issues, but due to the nature of mods, there’s a possibility that you may experience additional bugs.

In essence, this mod will unlock the ability to build huge ships and even allows you to build spacecraft without length limitations.

Image Source: Troigi via Nexus Mods

Can You Unlock Them on Console?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, mod support is not available on console. That said, the game’s director Todd Howard has gone on record to confirm that mods will be coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

In an interview with Famistsu (as translated by PCGamesN), Howard said:

[Starfield] will have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.

As a result, for the time being, M Class ship modules are not available for Xbox Series X|S and you’ll only be able to access them on PC.

And that concludes our guide on how to unlock M Class ship modules in Starfield. For more, here’s how to unlock the Datura ship and how to unlock the Silent Runner. And for even more coverage, check out the links below.