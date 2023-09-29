If you’re like me and love collecting unique starships in Starfield, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for the Datura ship. It’s this sleek, lightweight ride that’s actually quite useful in the early game, but the Datura is also incredibly easy to miss. If you want to cross this sweet ride off your list, stick around and we’ll show you how to get the Datura ship in Starfield.

How to Obtain the Datura Ship in Starfield

Now, before we get started, it’s important to point out that you’ll encounter the Datura ship during Starfield’s Ryujin questline. So, if you haven’t joined the Ryujin Industries faction yet, go do that.

Advance the Ryujin questline. Around halfway through the Ryujin questline, you’ll get the quest ‘Top Secrets,’ which comes right after ‘Maintaining The Edge.’ Save your game now in case you make a mistake. Accept Simon Ryczek’s side quest. Simon’s asking for a hefty sum in exchange for information. However, he’ll waive the cost if you do a side job for him. Orbiting Saturn is the bounty hunter, Malai Liskova, and he wants her dead. Accept the side job and grav jump to the Sol system. Board Malai Liskova’s ship. You have two options: immediate hostility or persuade Malai to let you board. If you choose the former, you’ll need the Targeting Control Systems skill to disable her ship. If you don’t have that skill, tell Malai you’d like to fake her death by taking her gun, Ember, as evidence. Kill Malai Liskova and take the Datura. When Malai is dead, take her gun, Ember. Starfield will bar you from stealing the Datura until you do. Once you’re in the pilot’s seat, register it from the ship menu and the Datura is all yours!

With that, we can close the book on how to get the Datura ship in Starfield. It’s a decent little ship with a lot of fuel, and you don’t need Class B or Class C clearance to fly it. If you haven’t upgraded the Frontier at all, it’ll be a solid upgrade. For more Starfield content, take a look at the links down below!