While there are plenty of staryards across Starfield’s many galaxies that offer fancy-looking ships, Hopetech is all about functionality over form. I mean, safety should be numero uno on your list of space-faring essentials, right? Well, if you’re on the hunt for the finest and most sought-after spaceship in Hopetech’s roster, then the Silent Runner is likely on your shopping list. So, if you’re wondering how to get the Silent Runner ship in Starfield, here are all the necessary details.

Where to Get the Silent Runner

The Silent Runner can be purchased from the Hopetown Astroneering Showroom, which can be found on the planet Polvo in the Valo system. If you’re struggling to find it, it’s likely because you’ll need to click on the Narion system in the star-map and toggle it to the Valo system below it (as highlighted in the image below).

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

As soon as you’ve zeroed in on the Valo system, head to planet Polvo and fast-travel to Hopetown.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

From here, keep heading forward and you’ll come across the main Hopetech office. Head inside the front doorway. When you enter, Inaya Rehman will be on the right-hand side beneath the Sales sign.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Speak to her, and after some brief introductions choose either [Let me see what ships you’re selling] to see what ships she has on offer, or [I’d like to view and modify my ships] to purchase new ship modules or register a ship.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Is the Silent Runner Worth It?

Boasting excellent Grav Drive and Shield stats off the bat, the Silent Runner may not be the best ship in Starfield, but it’s definitely one of the strongest ships you can buy. Here’s a breakdown of its specific stats:

Price : 370,633 Credits

: 370,633 Credits Ship Class : C

: C Crew Capacity : 5

: 5 Reactor Power : 24

: 24 Gravity Jump Distance : 29 LY

: 29 LY Shield : 975

: 975 Missile Weapons : 100

: 100 Particle Beams: 38

What Other Ships Does the Hopetown Astroneering Showroom Offer?

In total, the Hopetown Astroneering Showroom offers seven ships that you can purchase. Specifically, they are as follows:

Star Semi : 265,135 Credits

: 265,135 Credits Lil Muv II : 136,530 Credits

: 136,530 Credits Spacetruk : 220,739 Credits

: 220,739 Credits Pik Up II : 161,276 Credits

: 161,276 Credits Watchdog III : 160,405 Credits

: 160,405 Credits PCH : 273,416 Credits

: 273,416 Credits Silent Runner: 370,633 Credits

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get the Silent Runner ship in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get Neuroamps and how to find the Taiyo shipyard. And for everything else, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.