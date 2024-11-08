Tower Defense X Codes [CHAPTER III] (2024-11-08)

How long will your tower resist your enemies’ attacks? Well, if you have a lot of gold, then it might just last long enough. With our Tower Defense X codes, you can get some free defensive items to boot! Keep reading to find out how to use them and what kind of rewards you can expect.

All Tower Defense X Codes

Tower Defense X Codes (Working)

powerupzbutworks: One A-10 strike, ten health crates, ten cash crates, five air strikes, three stealth sensors, and one AC-130 support.

Tower Defense X Codes (Expired)

GiftFromXonaeAndLora: Five healing fields and five airstrikes

FREEDOM

johnrobloxforever

atrazine

johnroblox6

johnroblox5

johnroblox4

Costefficiency

johnroblox3

johnroblox2

Johnroblox

How To Redeem Codes In Tower Defense X

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming your TDX codes. You need to:

Launch Tower Defense X in Roblox

In the menu up top, select the three dots icon.

Select “Codes” from the drop-down menu.

Enter your code and hit redeem

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Tower Defense X Codes

At the moment, the game does not have a Discord server that you can join, unfortunately. Still, you can follow the developers’ social media account on X, where they will share codes regularly. Also, it might be a good idea to join their Roblox group for all updates on the game.

But still, a great way to keep updated with all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes not working is because of typos. We always recommend that you copy and paste the codes as they are from this page, without retyping them altogether. Also, make sure that there are no unnecessary spaces at the end, as that would also cause them to not work sometimes.

If the codes are being typed correctly and still not working, then chances are they might have expired since publishing. Make sure to always redeem them as soon as possible!

