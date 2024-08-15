Spindown Codes (August 2024)

Looking for Spindown codes? In this Roblox game from Arcade Rockstar, you effectively play PvP Russian Roulette against other players, with cards you can equip for perks and performance augments. If you’re diving into the tense action and want some currency to boost your winning chances, codes will definitely come in handy.

All Spindown Codes

Spindown Codes (Working)

100kvisits: 50 chips

Spindown Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Spindown

Fortunately, redeeming Spindown codes is an easier process than in practically any other Roblox game. As it works on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox, there’s no reason at all not to use them. Here’s what to do:

Load into Spindown from the Roblox game page.

Once you’ve booted into a lobby, press the blue Codes button.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Submit.

Check the pop-up message at the top to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Spindown Codes?

The best place to find more codes is by joining the Mega Drive Roblox group. The dev will occasionally put a new code in the Shouts section, often to commemorate visit or like goals. You actually need to have joined the Roblox group prior to redeeming codes, so be sure to double-check there. There’s also an X page and Discord server, both of which are worth joining for extra codes.

Of course, we’d also recommend you bookmark this page and check in each time you play Spindown. We’ll do the busy work and manually check for codes, ensuring you don’t need to mess around looking for them yourself. We’ll also remove inactive codes as and when they expire, so you don’t waste your time typing in expired codes.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This is a very common experience for Roblox players, with codes rarely lasting longer than a few weeks before the devs switch them out. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code as soon as you spot it here.

On top of that, we’d recommend you copy and apste codes directly into the text box rather than typing them. Roblox codes are very prone to typos due to their mixture of capital letters, numbers, and special characters. Even the slightest error will stop the code from working, so it’s best to take no risks.

