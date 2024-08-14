Gravity Falls Website Codes (August 2024)

If you’re a fan of the cult animated series, there are plenty of easter eggs to find by using the Gravity Falls website codes. This summer a mysterious website appeared with a blank computer to input codes into, often spewing out nods to the show and its wider lore. For a comprehensive list of these codes and the effects they produce, keep on reading.
All Gravity Falls Website Codes
Gravity Falls Website Codes (Working)
- BOOKOFBILL: Hide it under shirt during Pledge of Allegiance
- DIPPER: Pine tree note
- WENDY: Hand-written letter
- MYSTERY: Question mark
- ducktective: Ad for fake duck movie
- soos: Note from Soos
- tad strange: Video of someone cutting bread
- vallis cineris: Animation of a yellow triangle
- stanford: Fictional donor forms
- theory: Video of a pinboard filled with notes
- pacifica: Note from Pacifica Northwest
- daddy: Cartoon baby scan
- theraprism: Fictional warning sign
- axolotl: Yopu ask alotl questions
- blendin: Time Agent lost and presumed incompetent
- robbie: Fictional IM messages
- hectoring: Video of a vinyl playing
- disney: Rat.gif censored for your protection
- portal: Portal.exe has been deleted. I bet you could build one
- titan’s blood: Hoot hoot. Password please!
- weird: Video of Weird Al
- weirdmageddon: Fictional Gravity Falls Gossiper column
- blind eye: Eye test chart
- gravity falls: ‘Never heard of it’
- pines: ‘A good family tree’
- tantrum: Fictional warning poster
- God: Video of a swimming creature
- Dorito: Increasingly large video of a tortilla chip
- Morality: Guessing game
- universe: ‘Hologram’
- death: ‘Life’s goth cousin’
- life: ‘Life: 72% complete. Now loading: death’
- horror: Urban legend entry
- euclydia: ‘Dimension not found’
- geometry: Article about Ancient Greece
- tyrone: Drawing of a Gravity Falls character
- conspiracy: Video of someone explaining a GF conspiracy
- reality: ‘Is an illusion’
- scary: Spookemups book cover
- romance: The Love Triangle book cover
- filbrick: ‘I’m not impressed’
- fortnite: ‘Life privileges revoked. Now releasing poison gas.’
- tourist trap: Gravity Falls caves poster
- Platinum Paz: Website entry
- NAITSUAF: Article about selling your soul
- owl trowel: Article about ancient carvings
- yes: ‘What’s McGucket’s favorite sofa?’
- sorry: Image of two GF characters
- several times: ‘Sevral times – luv u girl’
- riddle: ‘Would you like to play a game?’
- easter egg: ‘Easter eggs? Sounds like a conspiracy’
- deer teeth: ‘For you, kid!’
- evenhisliesarelies: Therapy session transcript
- journal 1: ‘The journal of fun’
- journal 2: ‘The journal for you’
- journal 3: ‘The journal for me’
- goodnight, sally: Yellow t-shirt
- r34lity: Polaroid photos
- BAAAA: Hypnotising text
- black sheep: Barbershop spinning ornament
- booberry: The meaning of life poster
- lies: The Game of Lies board game box
- oh yes they both: ‘Reached for’
- gun: ‘Oh yes oh yes oh yes they both’
- justfitin: Video of a board game
- cursed: Conspiracy poster
- irregular: Mugshots of a triangle
- Season 3: ‘Season 2’
- Season 2: ‘Season 1’
- Season 1: ‘Season -1: Antigravity Falls’
- babba: Audio clip
- onyourmind: Video of a water stream
- scalene: ‘Life form not found’
- curse wittebane: Ouija board
- mason: Handwritten note
- card: Candy wrapper
- skeleton: ‘The one with the sword! He found you!’
- justblendin: Old photo
- ad astra per aspera: Cipher’s Corpse handwritten note
- one eyed king: Hypnotic animation
- scrimbles: ‘Life form not found’
- dionarap: Conspiracy board
- stod eht tcennoc: Lesser Known American Cults chapter
Gravity Falls Website Codes (Expired)
- MABEL
How to Use Gravity Falls Website Codes
While there’s nothing tangible to earn by using these codes, it’s quite easy to input them and see what easter eggs they unlock. Here’s what you need to do:
- Visit the Gravity Falls mystery website by following this link.
- Click the red button to turn on the CRT TV.
- Type a code from our list into the green text box and press the Return key.
- Wait a second or two to see what appears on-screen!
Where to Find More Gravity Falls Website Codes
Since this website has appeared independent of Gravity Falls’ creators, it’s hard to say whether new codes will emerge. Fortunately, the fanbase is incredibly active and is constantly searching for new codes to uncover secrets. We’d recommend checking the Gravity Falls subreddit, where new codes could be discovered at any point.
Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back any time you fancy another Gravity Falls-related surprise. We’ll keep in touch with the community and update our list as new codes appear, meaning you can always keep on top of more extras.
