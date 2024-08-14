Gravity Falls Website Codes (August 2024)

If you’re a fan of the cult animated series, there are plenty of easter eggs to find by using the Gravity Falls website codes. This summer a mysterious website appeared with a blank computer to input codes into, often spewing out nods to the show and its wider lore. For a comprehensive list of these codes and the effects they produce, keep on reading.

All Gravity Falls Website Codes

Gravity Falls Website Codes (Working)

BOOKOFBILL : Hide it under shirt during Pledge of Allegiance

: Hide it under shirt during Pledge of Allegiance DIPPER : Pine tree note

: Pine tree note WENDY : Hand-written letter

: Hand-written letter MYSTERY : Question mark

: Question mark ducktective : Ad for fake duck movie

: Ad for fake duck movie soos : Note from Soos

: Note from Soos tad strange : Video of someone cutting bread

: Video of someone cutting bread vallis cineris : Animation of a yellow triangle

: Animation of a yellow triangle stanford : Fictional donor forms

: Fictional donor forms theory : Video of a pinboard filled with notes

: Video of a pinboard filled with notes pacifica : Note from Pacifica Northwest

: Note from Pacifica Northwest daddy : Cartoon baby scan

: Cartoon baby scan theraprism : Fictional warning sign

: Fictional warning sign axolotl : Yopu ask alotl questions

: Yopu ask alotl questions blendin : Time Agent lost and presumed incompetent

: Time Agent lost and presumed incompetent robbie : Fictional IM messages

: Fictional IM messages hectoring : Video of a vinyl playing

: Video of a vinyl playing disney : Rat.gif censored for your protection

: Rat.gif censored for your protection portal : Portal.exe has been deleted. I bet you could build one

: Portal.exe has been deleted. I bet you could build one titan’s blood : Hoot hoot. Password please!

: Hoot hoot. Password please! weird : Video of Weird Al

: Video of Weird Al weirdmageddon : Fictional Gravity Falls Gossiper column

: Fictional Gravity Falls Gossiper column blind eye : Eye test chart

: Eye test chart gravity falls : ‘Never heard of it’

: ‘Never heard of it’ pines : ‘A good family tree’

: ‘A good family tree’ tantrum : Fictional warning poster

: Fictional warning poster God : Video of a swimming creature

: Video of a swimming creature Dorito : Increasingly large video of a tortilla chip

: Increasingly large video of a tortilla chip Morality : Guessing game

: Guessing game universe : ‘Hologram’

: ‘Hologram’ death : ‘Life’s goth cousin’

: ‘Life’s goth cousin’ life : ‘Life: 72% complete. Now loading: death’

: ‘Life: 72% complete. Now loading: death’ horror : Urban legend entry

: Urban legend entry euclydia : ‘Dimension not found’

: ‘Dimension not found’ geometry : Article about Ancient Greece

: Article about Ancient Greece tyrone : Drawing of a Gravity Falls character

: Drawing of a Gravity Falls character conspiracy : Video of someone explaining a GF conspiracy

: Video of someone explaining a GF conspiracy reality : ‘Is an illusion’

: ‘Is an illusion’ scary : Spookemups book cover

: Spookemups book cover romance : The Love Triangle book cover

: The Love Triangle book cover filbrick : ‘I’m not impressed’

: ‘I’m not impressed’ fortnite : ‘Life privileges revoked. Now releasing poison gas.’

: ‘Life privileges revoked. Now releasing poison gas.’ tourist trap : Gravity Falls caves poster

: Gravity Falls caves poster Platinum Paz : Website entry

: Website entry NAITSUAF : Article about selling your soul

: Article about selling your soul owl trowel : Article about ancient carvings

: Article about ancient carvings yes : ‘What’s McGucket’s favorite sofa?’

: ‘What’s McGucket’s favorite sofa?’ sorry : Image of two GF characters

: Image of two GF characters several times : ‘Sevral times – luv u girl’

: ‘Sevral times – luv u girl’ riddle : ‘Would you like to play a game?’

: ‘Would you like to play a game?’ easter egg : ‘Easter eggs? Sounds like a conspiracy’

: ‘Easter eggs? Sounds like a conspiracy’ deer teeth : ‘For you, kid!’

: ‘For you, kid!’ evenhisliesarelies : Therapy session transcript

: Therapy session transcript journal 1 : ‘The journal of fun’

: ‘The journal of fun’ journal 2 : ‘The journal for you’

: ‘The journal for you’ journal 3 : ‘The journal for me’

: ‘The journal for me’ goodnight, sally : Yellow t-shirt

: Yellow t-shirt r34lity : Polaroid photos

: Polaroid photos BAAAA : Hypnotising text

: Hypnotising text black sheep : Barbershop spinning ornament

: Barbershop spinning ornament booberry : The meaning of life poster

: The meaning of life poster lies : The Game of Lies board game box

: The Game of Lies board game box oh yes they both : ‘Reached for’

: ‘Reached for’ gun : ‘Oh yes oh yes oh yes they both’

: ‘Oh yes oh yes oh yes they both’ justfitin : Video of a board game

: Video of a board game cursed : Conspiracy poster

: Conspiracy poster irregular : Mugshots of a triangle

: Mugshots of a triangle Season 3 : ‘Season 2’

: ‘Season 2’ Season 2 : ‘Season 1’

: ‘Season 1’ Season 1 : ‘Season -1: Antigravity Falls’

: ‘Season -1: Antigravity Falls’ babba : Audio clip

: Audio clip onyourmind : Video of a water stream

: Video of a water stream scalene : ‘Life form not found’

: ‘Life form not found’ curse wittebane : Ouija board

: Ouija board mason : Handwritten note

: Handwritten note card : Candy wrapper

: Candy wrapper skeleton : ‘The one with the sword! He found you!’

: ‘The one with the sword! He found you!’ justblendin : Old photo

: Old photo ad astra per aspera : Cipher’s Corpse handwritten note

: Cipher’s Corpse handwritten note one eyed king : Hypnotic animation

: Hypnotic animation scrimbles : ‘Life form not found’

: ‘Life form not found’ dionarap : Conspiracy board

: Conspiracy board stod eht tcennoc: Lesser Known American Cults chapter

Gravity Falls Website Codes (Expired)

How to Use Gravity Falls Website Codes

While there’s nothing tangible to earn by using these codes, it’s quite easy to input them and see what easter eggs they unlock. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit the Gravity Falls mystery website by following this link.

Click the red button to turn on the CRT TV.

Type a code from our list into the green text box and press the Return key.

Wait a second or two to see what appears on-screen!

Where to Find More Gravity Falls Website Codes

Since this website has appeared independent of Gravity Falls’ creators, it’s hard to say whether new codes will emerge. Fortunately, the fanbase is incredibly active and is constantly searching for new codes to uncover secrets. We’d recommend checking the Gravity Falls subreddit, where new codes could be discovered at any point.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back any time you fancy another Gravity Falls-related surprise. We’ll keep in touch with the community and update our list as new codes appear, meaning you can always keep on top of more extras.

