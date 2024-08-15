Blood Samurai 2 Codes – Re-Release (August 2024)

If you’re after the latest Blood Samurai 2 codes to celebrate the re-release of this older Roblox game, you’re in luck. The devs over at Opulence Studios have clearly noticed a spike in its popularity, leading to more codes and the potential for further content updates down the line. Let’s check out all the freebies you can redeem right now!

All Blood Samurai 2 Codes

Blood Samurai 2 Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Blood Samurai 2 Codes (Expired)

Bugfixes: One hour of x2 Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Blood Samurai 2

At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a code redemption feature in Blood Samurai 2 – even though the devs have recently shared coupons. As such, the instructions below are our best guess, based on how other Roblox games do it.

Load into Blood Samurai 2 from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Shop button and scroll down until you see a text box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Blood Samurai 2 Codes?

The best place to get additional Blood Samurai 2 codes is the Opulence Studios Discord server. Once you’ve joined up and verified your account via Bloxlink, you’ll want to check out the ‘announcements’ channel. Here, the devs occasionally share codes, but there doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason behind the codes schedule just yet. There’s also a Roblox group, which could be worth joining to hear directly from the devs about future plans.

Of course, there’s no harm in also bookmarking this page and checking in with Twinfinite each time you play Blood Samurai 2. We’ll do the hard work for you and manually search the web for extra codes, adding them to our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to redeem no longer works. Since this is a revived version of Blood Samurai 2 and not the total original, there’s a good chance all codes from the previous iteration will have expired by default. Roblox codes tend to have a short shelf-life anyway, so there’s every chance that newer codes will expire, too.

Failing that, double-check that you’re inputting each code exactly as you see it on our list. Codes are very often case-sensitive, and have specific formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. As such, you’re best off pasting codes in from our list, avoiding any typos altogether.

