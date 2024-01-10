Roblox Shoot Beam Simulator Codes (January 2024)

When you want to feel like Goku, Shoot Beam Simulator can really scratch that itch. It’s satisfying to see all that clicking pay off by improving your energy beam’s damage. So, it’s advantageous to use a free Shoot Beam Simulator codes for an edge. It is a competition, after all.

All Roblox Shoot Beam Simulator Codes List

In Shoot Beam Simulator on Roblox, most of the rewards you can redeem are mainly boosts, which are incredibly helpful for getting stronger at a quicker pace.

Shoot Beam Simulator Codes (Working)

BOOSTPRO : x2 Power Boosters

: x2 Power Boosters RELEASE: x1 Power Boost, x1 Spin

Shoot Beam Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes just yet.

How To Redeem Codes in Shoot Beam Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

On the right side, you’ll see numerous buttons. Select the Codes button. On the left-hand side, select Inventory. Now, in the very bottom-right corner, choose ‘Redeem Code.’ From there, you can type in a working code and you’re good to go!

How Can You Get More Shoot Beam Simulator Codes?

You’ve got a few choices, other than revisiting this page at a later date. You can join Epic Blocks Games, which you need to do for the group chest, or by joining the official Discord channel.

Why Are My Shoot Beam Simulator Codes Not Working?

It’s one of three reasons: that code has expired, incorrect spelling, or case-sensitivity. Type the codes exactly how they appear on our list, capitalization and all. If you’re still having trouble, then the code has expired, in which case let us know in the comments!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Shoot Beam Simulator

Thankfully, Shoot Beam Simulator has a myriad of ways to earn free rewards and items. There are in-game events, free pets every now and then, as well as a daily and group chest. You can also spin a prize wheel once a day!

What is Shoot Beam Simulator?

Behind the colors and mechanics, Shoot Beam Simulator is essentially a clicking game. You gain “Power” by clicking, which you can then challenge enemies to see who has the stronger beam.

That’s everything you need to know about Shoot Beam Simulator and its codes, readers. Like many Roblox games, there are codes for other experiences as well, like A Piece and Blox Fruits.