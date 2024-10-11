Scary Hide and Seek Codes (October 2024)

It’s spooky season, so it makes sense that Scary Hide and Seek codes are all the rage! Developed by Deep Sleep Entertainment, this Roblox experience requires you and a group of co-op survivors to tunnel away while a seeker hunts you down. Let’s see if there are any coupons to redeem.

Recommended Videos

All Scary Hide and Seek Codes

Scary Hide and Seek Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Scary Hide and Seek Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Scary Hide and Seek

At the time of writing, there isn’t a code redemption mechanic in Scary Hide and Seek, despite its popularity. As such, the instructions below are our estimation of how the process will likely go once codes are added.

Load into Scary Hide and Seek from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Settings cog icon.

Scroll to the bottom until you see a code redemption box (which isn’t there yet).

Type in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Scary Hide and Seek Codes?

Your first port of call should be the Roblox game page, which you can find linked in the instructions above. The description is extensively detailed, so as soon as codes eventually arrive you can expect details to land there. Other than that there aren’t any social profiles or a Discord server, though the dev’s Roblox group is another good port of call.

Otherwise, we’d recommend you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Scary Hide and Seek. We’ll keep a close eye on the game, adding codes to our list as soon as they arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Right now, any codes you see online are unfortunately bound to be fake. Since the game doesn’t even feature redemption mechanics yet, there’s no way to make use of any coupons you might see.

When they do arrive, ensure you aren’t falling into the usual pitfalls. That means avoiding typos by copy-pasting instead of typing them, because Roblox codes have very specific formatting. If the code still doesn’t work at that point, it has likely expired.

That’s everything we know so far about Scary Hide and Seek codes. For more Roblox, check out the Sorcery Trello link, Type Soul Trello link, and a Five Nights TD tier list. We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes, Infinite Script Fighting codes, and the Fisch Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy