Roblox Money Masters Codes (December 2023)

On the Roblox platform, Money Masters codes are some of the most coveted freebies around. This game from Hustlers Studios tasks you with earning cash to spend on upgrades and boosts, allowing you to amass enough money to purchase new worlds.

Of course, no Roblox game is complete without codes, which are available in Money Masters, too. With so many free rewards on offer, you’d be remiss not to use them before diving into some money-making antics.

All Roblox Money Masters Codes

Money Masters Codes (Working)

ogplayer: 3x Luck and 3,000 Cash

Money Masters Codes (Expired)

OGRELEASE: 3,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Money Masters

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Money Masters on Roblox.

Boot the game up from its Roblox game page.

Press the Shop icon and then the Codes button as it pops up afterwards.

and then the as it pops up afterwards. Paste in a code from our list and tap Redeem .

. If the code still works, check your inventory for some freebies!

How Can You Get More Roblox Money Masters Codes?

As a game that’s still quite new, more Roblox Money Masters codes are bound to land soon. Your best bet is to check the game page, which always lists the most recently added code in the description.

Alongside that, you can check out the game developer’s X page, plus the official Discord server. Codes are posted in the latter server too, but usually only after already appearing on the Roblox game page.

Why Are My Roblox Money Masters Codes Not Working?

If your Money Masters codes aren’t working, it could be down to a few reasons. Firstly, make sure you’ve accurately typed in the code, or pasted it directly from our list into the redeem box. Since most Roblox codes are case sensitive, you may have made a mistake.

Failing that, the code from our list could have expired in the time since its last update. You’ll just need to keep an eye on all Money Masters pages to ensure you’ve got the latest freebies!

Other Ways To Get Free Rewards in Roblox Money Masters

Outside of codes, there are a few other ways to get free rewards in Money Masters too. Firstly, there’s a daily login gift that resets every five days, which you can grab as soon as you boot into the game. You’ll start off with fairly common prizes like cash and diamonds, before upgrading to extra XP boosts and even a rare Skull Pet for the final day.

There’s also a passive timer that ticks down on two-minute intervals, with free rewards each time it ticks over. As with the daily login, you start off with cash and diamonds, but can bag some common pets too, like a squirrel.

Lastly, you can get extras for verifying on social media platforms. Joining the Discord group will net you one Pet Equip, while following on Twitter bags you a permanent 1.5x Taps buff.

What is Roblox Money Masters?

Money Masters is an idle Roblox game where you tap the screen to earn more money. You can spend that money on pets to boost your cash yield, eventually leading to you purchasing new worlds to explore and skills to make the grind easier. This is common ground for other Roblox games like Pet Simulator 99 or Adopt Me, so fans of the platform should be familiar.

That's it for our look at these codes.