All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (April 2023)
On the hunt for Roblox Clicker Simulator working codes? Worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Yes, we’ve got an extensive list of working codes for Roblox Clicker Simulator so you can just focus on clicking for those new eggs and pets, while we help you get your hands on a bunch of those handy freebies. So, without further ado, let’s jump into it, shall we?
Page updated April 24, 2023
Added a new code!
Here are all the working codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator.
- Sn34kP34k — Use code for 1 hour of 6x Hatch (New)
- TARD15 — Use code for 1 hour of 6x Hatch
- CLOV3R — Use code for 1 hour of 2x Event Currency
- BACK2FUTURE — Use code for 1 hour of 6x Hatch
- SUPERHATCH — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 1EGGLUCK — Use code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 1EGGSHINY — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- GEMFORFUN — Use code for 1 hour 2x Gems
- LUCKYHOUR2 — Use code for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- FRUITJUICE6 — Use code for 6x Hatch 30 min
- FRUITTY6 — Use code for 1 hour of 6x Hatch
- СURSEDCODE — Use code for 1 hour of 2x Hearts
- LUCKTM — Use code for 2 hours 2x Luck
- GEMAPPETITE — Use code for 2 hours 2x Gems
- PASTRYGEM — Use code for 2 hours 2x Gems
- FOODIE6 — Use code for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost
- JANLUCK — Use code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- GEMOGEM — Use code for 2 hours 2x Gems
- ALIENVOX — Use code for Alien Pet
- JANFUN — Use code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- RISENSHINE — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- SPACEHATCH — Use code for 30 minutes 6x Hatch
- GEMFALLS — Use code for 1 hour 2x Gems
- TRYLUCK — Use code for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- NYPLAY — Use code for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost
- LUCKYBLACK — Use code for 2x Luck for 30 minutes
- 620KLIKES! — Use code for 620 Like Pet
- WNTRLUCK — Use code for 60-minutes 2x Luck Boost
- X6HFUNTIME — Use code for 30-minute 6x Hatch Boost
- HINT56 — Use code for Bringer of the Black Hole Pet
- solx6 — Use code for 6x Hatch Boost
- TGIFNOV — Use code for 10 minutes 6x Hatch
- 2GLITCHY — Use code for 2x Gems Boost
- LIMITEDPET1 — Use code for limited Candy Man pet
- hide0luck — Use code for 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- 15MWORLD6 — Use code for 15 minutes of 6x Hatch
- HIDDENX61 – 30 mins of six times hatch rate
- HIDDENX6112 – one hour of six times hatch rate
- X6EGGOP – free boosts
- twitter100k – one two-hour luck boost
- 550KCODELIKE2 — Use code for Boosts
- 525KCODELIKE1 — Use code for 3 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- CODE500KLUCK — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HOUR475LUCK — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HR500LIKE — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2xlongluck350 — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 — Use code for Boost
- 325CLICKS2 — Use code for 1 hour 2x Clicks
- LUCKY5000 — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 400DOUBLELUCK — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- tokcodeluck12 — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- twitter200kluck — Use code for 7 hours of 2x Luck
All Expired Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (October 2022)
Here are all the expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator right now:
- 325CLICKS2 — Use code for 1 hour 2x Clicks
- 300DOUBLELUCK — Use code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 300SHINYCHANCE — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 50klikes — Use code for 5 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 30klikes — Use code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 20KLIKES — Use code for 3 hour free Auto-Hatch
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 — Use code for 2 hours of auto-hatch
- 275K2XSHINY — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 250KLIKECLICKS — Use code for 1 hour 2x Click Boost
- 225KLIKECODE — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 200KLIKECODE — Use code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 175KLIKELUCK — Use code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 150KCLICKS — Use code for 3 hour 2x Click Boost
- 125KLUCK — Use code for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 100KLIKES — Use code for n hour of Auto-Click
- 75KLIKES — Use code for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 70KLIKES — Use code for free Boost
- 10KLikes — Use code for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour
- UPDATE4HYPE — Use code for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour
- freeautohatch — Use code for 1 hour of auto-hatch
- 2022 — Use code for 2022 Champion Pet
- twitter100k — Use code for 2 hours of 2x Luck
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
To redeem a code on Roblox Clicker Simulator, click on the Menu button on the left hand side of the screen. Then, click on the ‘Twitter’ icon, which is basically the blue bird icon.
Next, a ‘Twitter Codes’ box will open up that looks like the image below. Go ahead and type the specific code in the ‘Enter code’ box. Make sure that you’re putting capital letters and lower-case letters in the correct place, otherwise the codes won’t work. Finally, tap ‘Confirm’ and your new freebies will be yours. You’re welcome.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the Roblox Clicker Simulator working codes. For more, we have more Roblox codes for Tower Heroes, Penguin Tycoon, Freeze Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, and Shindo Life.
