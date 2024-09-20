Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Cover art for Ethan's MM2.
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Ethan’s MM2 Codes 2024-09-20

An MM2 tribute!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 06:18 am

Looking for Ethan’s MM2 codes? This Roblox game from Slashed Studios is a pastiche of the classic Murder Mystery 2 experience, with quirks and features that make it distinct. Even better, there are plenty of codes you can redeem for exclusive weapons and coins to purchase new items. Read on to find them!

Recommended Videos

All Ethan’s MM2 Codes

Ethan’s MM2 Codes (Working)

  • FREECOINS: 5k coins
  • 100Likes: 1k coins
  • 200Likes: 2k coins
  • 15KFavs: 25k coins
  • 140Favorites: Chroma Edged Axe
  • MIDNIGHT: Midnight weapon

Ethan’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes.
The code redemption screen in Ethan's MM2.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Ethan’s MM2

It’s slightly confusing to find out how to redeem coupons in this game. Fortunately, we’ve for the instructions below for you:

  • Load into Ethan’s MM2 via the Roblox game page.
  • Once you’re in a hub world and outside of a match, press the Inventory icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  • Look for the ‘Enter Code’ text box and type in a code from our list.
  • Hit the Redeem button to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Ethan’s MM2 Codes?

Conveniently, Ethan’s MM2 codes can be located on a notice board within the lobby where you wait for matches to start. Run around the small hub area and you’ll see a board listing codes next to another board detailing the next community like goal.

Other than that, we’d recommend you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Ethan’s MM2. There isn’t a Discord server or X page, but there is a Roblox group you may want to join in case exclusive codes arrive there.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code in question has expired. Since Ethan’s MM2 is still a fairly new game on the Roblox platform, we don’t know how long each code will remain active for. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Also, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s shown on our list. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. Even the tiniest error will cause the code to not work, so we’d recommend you copy-paste codes directly from our list.

That’s all we have on Ethan’s MM2 codes so far! For more Roblox, check out Anime Vanguards codes and our tier list. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, how to get sigils in Devas of Creation, and Toilet Defense RNG codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.
twitter linkedin