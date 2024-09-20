Ethan’s MM2 Codes 2024-09-20

Looking for Ethan’s MM2 codes? This Roblox game from Slashed Studios is a pastiche of the classic Murder Mystery 2 experience, with quirks and features that make it distinct. Even better, there are plenty of codes you can redeem for exclusive weapons and coins to purchase new items. Read on to find them!

All Ethan’s MM2 Codes

Ethan’s MM2 Codes (Working)

FREECOINS : 5k coins

: 5k coins 100Likes : 1k coins

: 1k coins 200Likes : 2k coins

: 2k coins 15KFavs : 25k coins

: 25k coins 140Favorites : Chroma Edged Axe

: Chroma Edged Axe MIDNIGHT: Midnight weapon

Ethan’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Ethan’s MM2

It’s slightly confusing to find out how to redeem coupons in this game. Fortunately, we’ve for the instructions below for you:

Load into Ethan’s MM2 via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a hub world and outside of a match, press the Inventory icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Look for the ‘Enter Code’ text box and type in a code from our list.

Hit the Redeem button to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Ethan’s MM2 Codes?

Conveniently, Ethan’s MM2 codes can be located on a notice board within the lobby where you wait for matches to start. Run around the small hub area and you’ll see a board listing codes next to another board detailing the next community like goal.

Other than that, we’d recommend you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Ethan’s MM2. There isn’t a Discord server or X page, but there is a Roblox group you may want to join in case exclusive codes arrive there.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code in question has expired. Since Ethan’s MM2 is still a fairly new game on the Roblox platform, we don’t know how long each code will remain active for. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Also, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s shown on our list. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. Even the tiniest error will cause the code to not work, so we’d recommend you copy-paste codes directly from our list.

