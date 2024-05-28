How to Get the Four Star Dauntless Evernight Broadblade for Free in Wuthering Waves

The Dauntless Evernight is a defence-based four-star Broadblade in Wuthering Waves. Its weapon skill improves DEF and ATK stats whenever the wielder uses an intro skill. While it is not the best weapon in the game, it’s decent for Broadblade for free-to-play players. In this guide, we’ll share details on how to get the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade for free in Wuthering Waves.

How to Get Dauntless Evernight Broadblade

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade can be found atop the highest delipidated building, hovering at the Sea of Flames POI in the Port City of Guixa. This is after you’ve successfully completed the Exploration quest, We Promise, We Deliver.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once you complete the quest, teleport to the Resonance Beacon. Follow the roads until you reach the location in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Jump and deploy the glider to use the updraft to reach the wall nearby wall. Once done, jump towards the wall and start wall-running to reach the top.

There, you will find another wall in front of you that you must climb to reach the location where you will find the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade on the ground.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Dauntless Evernight is the same Broadblade that the Inferno Rider throws at the end of the We Promise, We Deliver quest that changes the nearby terrain and removes the deadly miasma covering the ground.

What to Do If the Roads Are Not Connected at Sea of Flames Resonance Beacon?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

If you’re at the Sea of Flames Resonance Beacon and the roads are floating above you and are not connected, it means you haven’t completed the We Promise, We Deliver quest. You must complete the quest, as without it, you cannot obtain the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade.

Where to Get We Promise, We Deliver Quest in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can get the We Promise, We Deliver Exploration quest at Jinzhou City after interacting with the Wanted Poster near Panhua’s Restaurant.

That concludes our guide on how to get the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade for free in Wuthering Waves. For more on the game, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

