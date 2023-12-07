How much will it be to dive into this unique and interactive zombie apocalypse?

Today marks the official launch of FNTASTIC’s highly-anticipated open-world MMO shooter The Day Before, and with the wait now over, players everywhere are anxious to get all the details on what to expect, from servers to pricing.

As MMO games are a more unique niche that function differently than traditional online multiplayer titles, they often are played via either an ongoing subscription or even FTP (Free-to-Play). It certainly begs the question if The Day Before will follow a similar formula. With that in mind, here is our guide for clarification on the question – Will The Day Before be Free-to-Play (FTP)? Answered.

How Much is The Day Before Going to Cost?

Image Source: FNTASTIC

The Day Before marked its launch today at 12PM CST, and is currently available only for PC players on Steam. As a post-apocalyptic, open-world MMO game with worldwide servers that is already off to an explosive start, and that ironically stayed well under the radar until now, many are undoubtedly wondering how the game’s pricing dynamic works.

Other massively popular MMOs like Blizzard’s World of Warcraft and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV thrive on a subscription-based service for their ongoing games. Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls Online functions a bit differently, as while you pay a base price for the game itself, to take advantage of all the game’s perks there is an additional subscription. Then there’s popular online multiplayer games like Fortnite and Counter-Strike which are inherently FTP (Free-to-Play) for everyone, and provide subsequent optional in-game purchases.

As for The Day Before, it is currently not a Free-to-Play game. On its official store page, the game has a base price of $39.99 USD, with no special editions released or on the horizon as of yet. The price gives you the full game, which is currently in “Early Access”, and everything currently accessible within.

As an MMO, more content will undoubtedly get added over time as the developers continue to optimize and flesh out the game, so DLCs at the very least could potentially become available in the future. If anything does change regarding the base price or what is available via the game’s store page, we will update this article accordingly.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – Will The Day Before Be Free-to-Play (FTP)? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for The Day Before as they go live, such as how to check the game’s server status.