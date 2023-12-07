Is The Day Before Down? How to Check TDB Server Status

After much speculation, The Day Before has been released, and it isn’t some massive hoax. However, its popularity has made the game’s servers a little unstable so players might be taking to google to find out what’s happening. We have done our own digging to let you know the current status of The Day Before so you can know ahead of time if it is down.

Is The Day Before Down?

As of 2:00 PM ET on Dec. 7, The Day Before is still up, but it might not be accessible to everyone trying to play. Developer Fntastic tweeted that the North American servers are experiencing overload, but they are still working fine. It turns out the issue is that server capacity is being filled far too quickly, so not everyone who wants to play is actually getting in.

Overload on North American servers. The servers are working. Fills up too quickly. #thedaybefore — Fntastic (@FntasticHQ) December 7, 2023

Though the tweet focuses on the North American servers, that doesn’t mean every other region is safe. If you are in, you should be safe from being kicked, but everyone currently unable to join in might just have to wait until things cool down in a few hours. As it is a PC exclusive, it possibly means things will clear up quicker than they would if multiple platforms were accessing it. We will certainly update this guide if Fantastic offers more information on solutions or acknowledges other issues.

How to Check The Day Before Server Status

As this isn’t a massive release through a big publisher, there’s not a lot of framework in place to track the servers from the outside. The website for The Day Before doesn’t offer any actual information. In lieu of a Downdector page cropping up soon, the only real place to get a read on issues is through the official Fntastic Twitter account.

Due to the lack of information, we will continue to monitor server status for The Day Before, and we will update this guide once we have more information.