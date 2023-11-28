The Day Before is an upcoming open-world MMO set in the post-apocalyptic USA. To survive in this pandemic-ravaged world, you will first have to be able to run the game, so here are The Day Before system requirements.

Required PC Specs for The Day Before

The Day Before is coming out on December 7th, and the gaming community’s expectations are mixed. One reason is that the game has been delayed already, and the second is that the whole development process has been riddled with controversies.

Nevertheless, depending on your current PC configuration, you might consider upgrading if you want to make The Day Before both look and run well. Below are the minimum and recommended specs.

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), Low Quality Settings

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, High Quality Settings

Will the Day Before Finally Be Released?

The Day Before has encountered a lot of drama in the past year, and it seems the game is actually ready this time. Judging by the comments of the people on the community page, there isn’t much hype right now. We can only hope this DayZ and The Division 2 mashup doesn’t flop day one.

Compared to most of the other new games, system requirements for The Day Before don’t seem that horrible. We also expect them actually to be lower once the game launches, similar to the specs needed for The Division 2. If you are interested in other The Day Before content, check out the links we provided below.