Does The Day Before Have Crossplay? Answered

If you’re a fan of MMO zombie apocalypse games, then you’re surely planning on playing the highly anticipated The Day Before. The question that has risen amongst the fanbase is does The Day Before have crossplay?

Is There Crossplay in The Day Before?

As of this writing, it is still unknown if crossplay will be an option in The Day Before. No official announcements from the developer FNTASTIC give a clue as to whether they’ll add crossplay to the game. The game will launch primarily on PC, and eventually on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5, which is another reason why they should include the crossplay and make it possible for players to enjoy gaming via all of these platforms.

We certainly can’t guess or even assume what features will be part of this long-awaited MMO game. What we know for sure is that the developer’s plan is to focus mainly on the PC version of The Day Before, since they already announced early access on Steam on December 7. After a while, they’ll switch their attention to the development of the game on consoles, so we may be in for a wait.

Image Source: FNTASTIC via Steam

FNTASTIC said on X (formerly Twitter) that the full version release will happen when they are certain that it’s the best version of the game possible, and that they believe that player feedback and involvement will greatly contribute to achieving the goal. They added that the next-gen console version will also come with the full release. As such, look out for The Day Before crossplay closer to this window.

That’s all we know about The Day Before crossplay so far. For more similiar guides, check out the links below.