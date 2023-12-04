Is The Day Before Coming to PS5 and Xbox? Answered

Developed and published by Mytona and Fntastic, The Day Before is a post-apocalyptic MMO set in present-day USA, on the east coast specifically. It’ll be hitting PC first, but if you’re wondering whether The Day Before is coming to PS5 and Xbox, here’s what you need to know.

Yes, The Day Before will indeed be coming to PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X and S. However, at the time of writing, there’s no set release date or window for those consoles just yet.

The game will be releasing on PC via Steam early access on December 7, 2023. The early access period will be restricted to PC only. The developers are saving the console releases for the 1.0 version, whenever the game’s ready for the full, proper launch. There’s no timeline on when The Day Before will be ready for 1.0 release. Players who want to check out the game as soon as possible will have to make do with PC.

If you’re not sure whether your rig’s specced out enough to run the game, here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended system requirements.

During its early access period, it’s likely that The Day Before will be getting updates and tweaks. The developers will no doubt take player feedback into account, and accordingly implement new features. Once the game has gotten enough updates and improvements, and the developers deem it ready for its 1.0 launch, we’ll likely get more news about when exactly it’ll be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

That’s all you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox release for The Day Before. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.