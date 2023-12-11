Why Was the Day Before Cancelled?

Although TDB was initially released in early December 2023, it had already met its end in the span of a few days. So, if you are wondering why The Day Before was canceled, here’s everything you need to know.

The Day Before Cancellation, Explained

The Day Before was ultimately canceled since it “failed financially” during its initial release period. Due to this failure, FNTASTIC did not have enough funds to continue working the TDB servers. Overall, the company will be dissolved along with it, ending its almost eight-year journey.

According to the statement, The Day Before and Propnight servers will still be functional for now, but they may close down soon. Although the announcement has indicated that FNTASTIC did not take any money during development, players are rightfully outraged about the purchases made after.

Many users have been declined a full refund, forcing some to open a ticket on Steam in hopes of getting it resolved. Unfortunately, the post confirms that the funds will be used to pay off debts with partners, so things look grim on this front. However, this may change as the community fights back for those much-deserved refunds.

If you didn’t get to experience The Day Before’s short-lived release, it should be noted that its failure is primarily due to its bad performance in terms of gameplay and lack of content. Full servers also contributed to its closure, as many users weren’t even allowed in. TDB currently sits at an Overwhelming Negative review score, with numerous posts about it being a scam, especially now that it has closed down in just four days.

That covers everything you need to know about The Day Before shutting down.