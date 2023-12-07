The Day Before (TDB) Full Server Queue Times, Explained

Surviving queue times might not be what the game is supposed to be about.

The Day Before has proven to be very popular in the wake of its actual release. Players are experiencing a bit of trouble playing the game, however. This is mostly because of server limitations and errors keeping players from getting in.

We’ve done some digging to give more details about The Day Before servers so you have a better grasp of what’s going on.

How Many People Per Server In The Day Before?

Developer Fntastic announced through Twitter that current issues are due to servers being filled just about non-stop despite the servers remaining healthy. However, they didn’t specify what each server is capable of, and we have since learned things are pretty constrained. The Day Before utilizes a total of 150 servers across every region, but we don’t quite know how that’s spread.

Considering every map/server allows for only 32 players, a grand total of 4,800 players can access and play the game at any one time. According to Steam Charts, as of 3:20 PM ET, there are 35,000 players in The Day Before right now. Considering the 4,800 limit, that’s not many actually getting to play the game.

Can You Play The Day Before Offline?

The Day Before is entirely multiplayer, so there isn’t an offline option for players blocked out by server capacity. This is surely bad news, considering the roughly 30,000 players who have likely not yet gotten to try the game they purchased.

It’s possible the chaos might convince the developers to add an offline mode, but so far the only thing they’ve said about the game since release is about the servers being full.

If things happen to change, we will update this guide with new server information for The Day Before servers. The lack of communication from Fntastic makes things unclear to what degree they are working on it, though.