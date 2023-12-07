Are the Voices in The Day Before (TDB) Powered by AI?

Well, there don't seem to be the likes of Nolan North or Ashly Burch here...

The controversial title The Day Before is now available to play! After much speculation regarding whether it was real or not, and after a tumultuous production run, it has been proven to actually exist.

The acting, however, can seem a bit awkward. So, does this mean the game is using AI voices?

Who Voices the Characters in The Day Before?

At this moment in time, there is seemingly no definitive answer as to whether the game’s characters are entirely AI generated, voices included.

Upon starting the game, the acting doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary, but can at points sound a little off with pronunciation and delivery. This has caused many to question if there are real people acting in the game at all.

Missing Credits

So far, the Internet comes up pretty blank when searching for actors related to the game. Currently, there are no IMDb listings for people associated with the game. Social media also has a noticeable lack of people saying that they star in the game, or were involved with character production.

On Twitter/X, actors usually like to get the hype train going for a game that they have voiced a character in. They promote the title, and often express excitement that their game is being released. There has been no such fanfare for The Day Before however.

It has also been noted, that there is nothing to be found on FNTASTIC’s own website concerning voice actors either. This is especially strange, given that they created the game.

AI is being used in more cases these days, and The Day Before got off to such a shaky start that it wouldn’t be surprising to find that they cut costs by artificially generating their character’s voice performances.

If the game is using AI, it of course does nothing to promote the use and work of actual voice talents that make games so great to experience. However, time will tell if any credits start appearing at a later date for those involved in voicing characters.

