How Many People Are Playing the Day Before (TDB)?

FNTASTIC’s post-apocalyptic world has unleashed all kinds of formidable undead creatures, with many users tuning in for the fight. So, if you’re wondering how many people are playing the Day Before, here’s what you need to know.

The Day Before Player Count, Explained

According to the Steam charts, 37,406 players are actively playing the Day Before. The number will, of course, fluctuate over time as more users tune in for its release.

The Day Before initially began with 27,505 players, so you can definitely see an increase in its first few hours. However, reviews have been mixed since the game has been experiencing overloaded servers. Many players have indicated that they can’t log in to the game, where they can sometimes run into a “check your internet connection” error despite having a stable system.

Even more so, TDB doesn’t have a queue for their servers or any current progress reports to give players a better timeframe for it clearing up. Given that the game has just been released, it will take time for it to work properly, similar to past experiences you may have gone through with early launches.

Some users hope to see an offline mode to help with these issues, but there is no indication of this happening anytime soon. If FNTASTIC discovers a fix for these full servers, the Day Before player count may increase since its current state will undoubtedly hinder the amount.

The Day Before player count has been rising in the past few hours, so the servers could be clearing up gradually as the developers work out through the issues.

