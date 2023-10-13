Who Is Baiheng in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

When you enter the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail, you will eventually hear about the famous High-Cloud Quintet. One of its members was a Foxian called Baiheng, and her name will be brought up quite often as you progress through the story. If you want to learn more about this mysterious character, this guide can explain everything you need to know about her.

Everything We Know About Baiheng in HSR

Baiheng was a member of the High-Cloud Quintet and the Nameless. She was a great pilot and preferred to use a recurve bow during battles. Although she was friends with other members of the High-Cloud Quintet, she was especially close to Yingxing and Dan Feng.

According to Jingliu, Baiheng was a very lucky person who escaped death numerous times. She could also predict future bad events, which might’ve caused many Cloud Knights to avoid working with her. Despite her good fortune, she finally met her end when she fought in a battle against the Abundance Emanator, Shuhu.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Dan Feng and Yingxing couldn’t accept her death, and they attempted to use the power of the Abundance to resurrect Baiheng. This incident caused a horrible chain of events that destroyed the High-Cloud Quintet.

Due to his unforgivable sins, Dan Feng was imprisoned in the Shackling Prison and forced to be reborn as Dan Heng. On the other hand, Yingxing somehow absorbed the Abundance’s power and became immortal. He now calls himself Blade and has joined the Stellaron Hunters.

During the struggle, Jingliu also became mara struck and lost her sanity. She slaughtered numerous allies during her rage before Jing Yuan stopped her.

Although most people believe the ritual failed, a popular theory claims Baiheng has reincarnated as Bailu. First, the two bear similar appearances. Second, Jingliu gives the young Vidyadhara a strange amount of attention during her character quest. Lastly, Bailu says that she often dreams about flying high up in the sky.

Now that you know who Baiheng is in HSR, you can check out related articles below this post. I recommend reading our best team composition guide if you need help beating the game.