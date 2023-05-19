Honkai Star Rail: Jing Yuan build guide

Image Source: miHoYo

Meet Jing Yuan, the newest addition to Honkai Star Rail. As one of the seven Arbiter-Generals of the esteemed Xianzhou Alliance’s Cloud Knights and a member of the renowned Six Charioteers aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, Jing Yuan brings his formidable presence and battle-hardened expertise to the forefront. While his past is marked by ravaged battlefields, his focus now lies on the state of the Luofu and its future plans. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Jing Yuan.

All Jing Yuan Ascension Materials

Jing Yuan is a Lightning Erudition character, meaning he can unleash devastating multi-target attacks. With the mighty Lightning Lord by his side, Jing Yuan further amplifies his might, launching ruthless follow-up attacks This requires you to ascend him to the maximum level to unlock the traces needed for you to utilize his AOE damage even further. Here are the ascension materials you need to collect to upgrade him.

Rank Req Lv Credit Material Material 2 1 20 4000 Immortal Scionette x5 2 30 8000 Immortal Scionette x10 3 40 16000 Immortal Aeroblossom x6 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3 4 50 40000 Immortal Aeroblossom x9 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x7 5 60 80000 Immortal Lumintwig x6 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20 6 70 160000 Immortal Lumintwig x9 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35

Best Jing Yuan Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Let’s break it down a little. In this build, we will be utilizing Jing Yuan as an AOE damage dealer.

Jing Yuan’s Light Cone

For Jing Yuan, the 5-star Light Cone “Before Dawn” emerges as the optimal choice, given his affiliation with the Erudition path. This Light Cone grants significant advantages, including a boost to CRIT DMG by 36%-60%, an increase in Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18%-30%, and the acquisition of Somnus Corpus after using a Skill or Ultimate. When triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus is consumed, resulting in an amplified follow-up attack DMG surge of 48%-80%. This Light Cone perfectly complements Jing Yuan’s multi-target damage playstyle, enhancing his offensive potential and unleashing devastating blows upon his foes.

As a suitable substitute, the 5-star Light Cone “Night on the Milky Way” proves to be a worthy contender. With each enemy present on the battlefield, it bestows an ATK increase of 9%-15% to the wearer, stacking up to five times. Additionally, when an enemy is afflicted with Weakness Break, the wearer’s DMG dealt escalates by an impressive 30%-50% for one turn. This Light Cone offers substantial firepower and synergy with Jing Yuan’s ability to deal multi-target damage, making it a viable alternative for those seeking to optimize his performance without the 5-star Light Cone “Before Dawn.”

For free-to-play players, the Light Cone “The Birth of the Self” serves as a commendable option. It elevates the DMG inflicted by the wearer’s follow-up attacks by 24%-48%. Moreover, if the current HP of the target enemy falls below 50% of their maximum HP, the DMG dealt by follow-up attacks receives an additional boost of 24%-48%. While lacking some of the intricacies of higher-tier Light Cones, “The Birth of the Self” remains a solid choice for augmenting Jing Yuan’s offensive capabilities and capitalizing on opportunities to deal substantial follow-up damage.

Jing Yuan’s Relic

The relic “Band of Sizzling Thunder” is the most optimal choice for Jing Yuan, thanks to its remarkable benefits. The 2-piece set increases Lightning DMG by 10%, amplifying the potency of Jing Yuan’s lightning-based attacks. The 4-piece set effect enhances his ATK by 25% for one turn when using his Skill, empowering his overall damage output.

When combined with the 2-piece set “Inert Salsotto,” which increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%, Jing Yuan’s potential for devastation is further elevated. Once his current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer experiences a 15% increase in both Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG. This synergy allows Jing Yuan to capitalize on critical hits.

Additionally, the 2-piece set “Celestial Differentiator” complements “Band of Sizzling Thunder” exceptionally well. It heightens the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 16%, augmenting the potency of Jing Yuan’s critical strikes. Moreover, when the wearer’s current CRIT DMG reaches 120% or higher, their CRIT Rate surges by 60% until the completion of their first attack, providing a significant boost to Jing Yuan’s overall damage potential.

Jing Yuan’s Team Comp

The best team composition for Jing Yuan takes advantage of his AOE damage potential while ensuring support and sustainability.

Tingyun’s presence as a versatile support character becomes crucial. Her ability to increase the ATK of her allies synergizes well with Jing Yuan’s role as the main DPS. Additionally, her ultimate skill provides energy regeneration and boosts the DMG of a target ally, further enhancing Jing Yuan’s damage output.

Pela, with the ability to debuff enemies, complements Jing Yuan’s AOE damage. Debuffing enemies weakens their defenses and increases the effectiveness of Jing Yuan’s attacks, allowing him to deal even more substantial damage to multiple targets.

Natasha’s healing capabilities contribute to the team’s sustainability. As Jing Yuan engages in battles and unleashes his devastating attacks, Natasha’s healing support ensures the team’s survivability, allowing them to endure prolonged fights and challenging encounters.

Traces Priority





Lightbringer

Ultimate



Deals Lightning DMG equal to 120%–240% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by 3 for the next turn.



Rifting Zenith

Skill



Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50%–125% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by 2 for the next turn.



Prana Extirpated

Talent



Summons Lightning-Lord at the start of the battle. Lightning-Lord has 60 base SPD and 3 base Hits Per Action. When the Lightning-Lord takes action, its hits are considered as follow-up attacks, with each hit dealing Lightning DMG equal to 33%–82.5% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to a single enemy, and enemies adjacent to it also receive Lightning DMG equal to 25% of the DMG dealt to the target enemy.

The Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action can reach a max of 10. Every time Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action increases by 1, its SPD increases by 10. After the Lightning-Lord’s action ends, its SPD and Hits Per Action return to their base values.

When Jing Yuan is knocked down, the Lightning-Lord will disappear.

When Jing Yuan is affected by Crowd Control debuff, the Lightning-Lord is unable to take action.



Glistening Light

Normal Attack



Jing Yuan deals Lightning DMG equal to 50%–130% of his ATK to a single enemy.

Traces Priority explanation

By prioritizing the ultimate ability, Jing Yuan can unleash devastating AOE damage and enhance the Lightning-Lord’s effectiveness. The skill ability serves as a reliable secondary option to continue dealing Lightning DMG to enemies and further augment the Lightning-Lord’s capabilities. Together, these abilities allow Jing Yuan to excel as a main DPS character with exceptional AOE damage potential.

That is everything you need to know about Jing Yuan’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Seele build guide and Yanqing build guide available if you need tips for these characters.

