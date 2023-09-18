Which Lies of P Combat Style Should You Choose? Explained

Rather than choosing a difficulty option, players will be greeted with three combat styles that can ultimately determine their gameplay experience. Each feature comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, making it challenging to decide on the best one for you. We’re here to help you choose by showing you which Lies of P combat style you should pick.

What Is the Best Lies of P Combat Style?

Lies of P features three combat styles: Path of the Cricket, Path of the Bastard, and Path of the Sweeper. Given that each player may prefer a particular playstyle, there isn’t necessarily one distinct technique that outshines the other, but we’ll explain them in detail to help you narrow down the choice.

Path of the Cricket: Balance

Those who prefer a Balanced style can choose the Path of Cricket to excel in both power and speed. We recommend selecting this pathway if you are a beginner to the Souls-like genre or want to save yourself some trouble with the game’s challenging bosses. The Path of the Cricket makes it easier to move around with its exceptional Stamina while also dealing a considerable amount of damage.

With this style, you won’t have to worry too much about sacrificing another ability, given that it correctly levels out each attribute.

Vitality: 9

9 Vigor: 7

7 Capacity: 8

8 Motivity : 9

: 9 Technique: 9

9 Advance: 7

7 HP: 283

283 Stamina: 109

109 Guard Regain: 55

55 Weight Limit: 64.2

64.2 Physical ATK: 110

110 Physical DEF: 78

Path of the Bastard: Dexterity

Path of the Bastard is all about speed, as it features the highest amount of Stamina. However, it does have a slightly lower HP bar and Physical ATK than the other versions to boost this specific level. You’ll still be able to see its worth when quickly dodging or parrying enemy attacks, making it easier to pinpoint their weak spots.

Vitality: 8

8 Vigor: 12

12 Capacity: 7

7 Motivity : 5

: 5 Technique: 11

11 Advance: 6

6 HP: 262

262 Stamina: 134

134 Guard Regain: 50

50 Weight Limit: 61.2

61.2 Physical ATK: 89

89 Physical DEF: 74

Path of the Sweeper: Strength

If you enjoy playing the role of a Tank in games, you should pick Path of the Sweeper combat style to unleash some heavy-hitting attacks. Not only does it include the highest Physical ATK level, but it also allows you to last longer in battle with its outstanding HP level. Although it isn’t as fluid in movement speed, players can use this style to properly defend themselves against enemy strikes.

Vitality: 11

11 Vigor: 5

5 Capacity: 11

11 Motivity : 11

: 11 Technique: 5

5 Advance: 6

6 HP: 323

323 Stamina: 96

96 Guard Regain: 65

65 Weight Limit: 73.3

73.3 Physical ATK: 125

125 Physical DEF: 80

With all these details in mind, you can now choose the best Lies of P combat style for you. While here, players can adjust their character’s performance even further with our Respec guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.