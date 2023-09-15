How to Beat Mad Donkey in Lies of P

As players continue on their journey in Lies of P, more and more dangers will be around every corner. While crazed puppets and faulty machinery should be familiar by now, the remaining humans can also be a cause of concern. For those hoping to save Geppetto from being attacked, this guide on how to beat the Mad Donkey in Lies of P will help show you the way.

Defeating the Mad Donkey in Lies of P

The second major boss that will stand in the way of players in Lies of P, the Mad Donkey rears his ugly head at the end of the Elysion Boulevard level, hammering away at the locked door of Geppetto’s carriage. As you approach him, he will recognize you as a creation of the famed craftsman and prepares to slice you down.

As a Stalker, the Mad Donkey is capable of the agile dodges that players can also use. The heavy blade used by the boss means attacks can be a little slower, making it easy to dodge them so long as you get the timing right. That also means utilizing Perfect Guard constantly will make it easier to stagger the enemy for a Fatal Strike. Either way, go on the offensive at the end of the boss’s three-hit combo whenever you can.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Another great way to deal heavy damage to the Mad Donkey is to keep dodging to his side, and then circling around to his back and execute a Fatal Strike. It doesn’t even require him to be staggered, and can be repeated frequently to end the fight quickly.

Defeating the Mad Donkey rewards you with the enemy’s Hunting Apparel, his mask, the Krat City Hall Key, and the Enigma Assembly Tool that allows for weapon assembly.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Mad Donkey in Lies of P. For more help with the game, check out our other guides down below. Otherwise, be sure to stay keyed to Twinfinite for our continues coverage of the game.