Where to Find a Chiller Trap in Fortnite OG

The Chiller Trap is one of many traps Fortnite has introduced over the years, and it is back for Fortnite OG Season 6 alongside the infamous Grapple Gloves! Find out below how to get your hands on this elusive Chiller Trap during this Fortnite OG season.

How to Find Chiller Traps in Fortnite OG

Chiller Traps are only found in some Loot Llamas or Supply Drops during Fortnite OG Season 6, and only in Build Mode.

If you are looking to pick up a few of these traps, then you are in luck, as you get three from every drop. They aren’t found as floor loot or in chests though, so they are pretty rare. Of course, you can always pick them up from eliminated opponents!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Use Chiller Traps in Fortnite

This freezing item gives your opponent (or yourself) ice blocks on their feet if they get too close. They don’t cause any damage, but they are really annoying if you encounter one during a fight.

The icy feet can hinder even the sweatiest players by making them slip and slide away, and stops them from sprinting toward the other player. There is no real way to run with them on your feet and they take a little while to break off!

This can help disorientate the opposing player and keep them from getting close. If you place them strategically, you can use them to help you speed away while still being able to shoot at the enemy with a medium range weapon. My favorite way to use the Chiller Trap is to place it inside the walls of a Port-A-Fortress so the enemy approaching just slides back down and can’t reach you.

It is also good to remember that you can only place them inside your own structures or inside map-generated buildings. If you encounter a Chiller Trap placed by another player, then you can stop yourself from sliding about by building walls as barriers and waiting until the blocks crack and disappear.

That is all you need to know about the Chiller Trap in Fortnite OG. Before you go, you can find more hints and tips for this season in the guides below.