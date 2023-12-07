When Does Frontiers of Pandora Take Place on the Avatar Timeline?

As Frontiers of Pandora is considered canon to the overall Avatar series, that means it sits in a definite spot on the timeline. While the game gives hints on its placement, not all players might be aware of the surrounding events to place it properly.

Due to this, we have done our research to tell you exactly when Frontiers of Pandora takes place so you can follow the story better.

Where Does Frontiers of Pandora Fit In The Avatar Timeline?

The opening of Frontiers of Pandora takes place in several different stretches of time.

Prologue

The first segment shows the game’s main Na’vi group as kids who have been brought in to be part of The Avatar Program. This takes place in 2146, which the game explains as eight years before the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains that happened in the first Avatar film.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The story then skips eight years into the future to 2154, with the kids much older as the events of Avatar unfold.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

There comes a scene where John Mercer bursts in and explains that “Jake Sully went full native. Turned the Na’vi on us.” Anyone who has seen the first film definitely remembers what a big turning point this was.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Present

The prologue ends with Alma Cortez leading the kids into pods that put them to sleep for almost 16 years. This makes the bulk of the story take place in 2169, which is a year after the prologue of Way of Water. The rest of Way of Water then happens in 2170, which is what the events of Frontiers of Pandora are leading into.

This hopefully gives you a better grasp on when exactly Frontiers of Pandora takes place. For more guides to help you explore Pandora, take a look at our links below.