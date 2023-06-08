When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 End? Answered
End game.
Epic Games’ uber popular battle royale is always evolving with the times as it continually receives new updates. Its latest overhaul adds a ton of new weapons and features into the mix. But what if you’re looking ahead and wondering when does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?
Fornite Chapter 4 Season 3 End Date
At the time of writing, it’s not yet set in stone when Chapter 4 Season 3 will officially end. However, we can do a little speculating and form an educated guess as to when the season will conclude. From what we can gather, Chapter 4 Season 3 will likely come to a close at or around Sept. 22, 2023.
Using the last chapter’s release schedule as a guideline, Chapter 3 Season 3 kicked off on June 5 and ended on Sept. 17. As a result, we’ve used that as a yardstick to come up with the above estimate for when Fortnite’s latest Chapter 4 Season 3 will come to a close.
Interestingly, internally at Epic Games, the company had planned for Chapter 4 Season 2 to end on June 2. Of course, it’s clear now that the team course-corrected and changed their minds as the launch date is now June 9. This brings to light the hit-or-miss nature of confirming a firm end date. Naturally, as soon as we hear an official end date, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you looped in.
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on when does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end. For more, here’s how to play the Geoguesser game. Otherwise, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below before you go.
