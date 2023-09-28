What’s the Max Amount of Skill Points in Payday 3? Explained

The time to heist is now, as Starbreeze Studios has finally unleashed Payday 3 for players to jump into with partners in crime. Whether it be going about your business quietly or making a concerted push for a financial windfall by going loud, success in the game requires more than just smart thinking, knowing the right skills can pay off handsomely. This guide on the maximum amount of Skill Points in Payday 3 should help players understand just how to plan their development.

What Are Skill Points in Payday 3?

Progression in Payday 3 can come via both success and failure, and as players accrue Infamy, they will be gaining Skill Points at certain junctures that can be put into various upgrades, thereby making them much better at their job. This could be improved ammo capacity, better damage-dealing capability, and more.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

With a max Infamy level of 150, there is much to look forward to as your heisting career begins in earnest.

The Max Amount of Skill Points in Payday 3

That said, Skill Points are not being awarded with every Infamy level gained. In fact, it is rewarded at a cadence of about one Skill Point every two levels. However, players will only be able to gain a maximum amount of 21 Skill Points throughout their criminal endeavor.

There is no way to unlock all of the Skills available in the game, so be sure to make the right choice for your play style.

Respeccing Skills

After making choices, you are not locked into them permanently, which is a good thing that will make it easier to explore other ways to play. To respec in Payday 3, simply deselect an active skill to get back the Skill Point, which can then be put into other Skills, it is that simple.

That's all there is to know when it comes to the max amount of Skill Points in Payday 3. Having that knowledge will make for a better future for your criminal of choice.