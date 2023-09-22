How to Get & Use C-Stacks in Payday 3

Payday 3 makes it clear that there are plenty of ways to get what you want, and while this holds true for the heists, it applies to the currency in the game as well. Along with the cash that you earn from doing your jobs, there is also something called C-Stacks, but they’re a little more complicated than the paper stuff. Here’s what C-Stacks are in Payday 3 and how to use them.

What Are C-Stacks in Payday 3?

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

In Payday 3, C-Stacks are a form of cryptocurrency that’s used by career criminals like yourself to maintain anonymity. It can be used to purchase different items from vendors than what you can buy with regular cash. However, just like real cryptocurrency, you can buy it with your in-game finances.

Buying C-Stacks in-game is also similar to the way that cryptocurrency works, in the sense that the more of it you buy, the more it will cost the next time you want to buy some. Your purchase is adding to the value of the currency, but luckily the prices reset every week.

After you complete heists, you’ll have an in-game summary of everything you accomplished during the job. This includes the money you earned, the experience you gained, and the challenges you completed. Completing the Career challenges during a heist in Payday 3 will also earn you C-Stacks.

What Can You Buy With C-Stacks?

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

C-Stacks can be used to purchase items from vendors that can’t be bought with the cash you make from doing heists. These items are things like gloves from Mr. Wright the tailor and preset weapons from Gage the arms dealer. You can also only buy weapon charms with C-Stacks and not with cash.

Just like the way the rest of the vendors work, not all items are available to purchase immediately. They’re locked by what level you are. The more you play, the more you earn and the more you’re able to buy. Just time buying your C-Stacks with when the prices reset so that you can maximize your overall profits.

That’s about all there is to know regarding what C-Stacks are in Payday 3. If you’re looking to get fancy with your spending, they’re a great way to spruce up your heisting experience. If you’re having trouble getting into the game and want to learn about some mechanics in the meantime, check out some of our other guides down below.