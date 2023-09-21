Payday 3 is filled with hectic action in all forms, and with all sorts of weapons. Some of those weapons are better thrown than fired, but sometimes it can be a bit of a task trying to figure out what the controls are for everything in your arsenal, so here’s how to throw grenades in Payday 3.

How Do You Throw Grenades in Payday 3?

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

To throw grenades in Payday 3, press the Left Bumper on Xbox while you’ve got a throwable equipped in your inventory. You can hold the button down to cook the grenade, but be warned that you’ve only got three seconds to throw it once the pin is out. Release LB to throw the grenade wherever your reticle is.

The button to use throwables is actually the same as the one to put your mask on. You won’t be able to use any of your weapons until the point in the heist where you’ve masked up, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally throwing grenades before you meant to.

What Kind of Grenades Can You Use in Payday 3?

There are four total options for throwables that you can equip for your loadouts. There’s the Frag Grenade, Flashbang Grenade, Throwing Knife, and Smoke Grenade, and each will give you a different edge during your jobs.

The frag grenade acts like any standard frag grenade, causing damage based on proximity to the explosion after it’s detonated. The same goes for the flashbang, blinding enemies but this time also allowing you to grab them and use them as a human shield while they’re stunned.

If you’re looking for something a bit quieter, you can choose to use the smoke bombs and give yourself and your team some cover in a pinch. You can also go in with the throwing knife if you want to achieve maximum stealth, but don’t forget that you’ll have to grab the knife out of the body before using it again.

That’s about all there is on how to throw grenades in Payday 3. You’ve got a couple of different options to choose from, so make sure to go with what works best with the rest of your loadout. If you need more guides for Payday 3, be sure to keep checking back here.