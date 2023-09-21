Payday 3 Telemetry Explained: What is It & Should You Enable It?

When you load up Payday 3 for the first time, you’ll be asked numerous questions before you’re even able to log in. Unfortunately, there isn’t much context as to what some of those questions are asking. That includes the question asking if you want to enable Telemetry. Here’s what Telemetry is in Payday 3 and if you should enable it.

What is Telemetry in Payday 3, and Should You Enable It?

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

In Payday 3, Telemetry allows developer Starbreeeze Studios to get an idea of the general trends of how heisters are playing. This includes data on things like the weapons people are using, what heists are being completed, and how many civilians have been killed.

While it might seem like this is giving them access to your personal data, the Telemetry data is broader. It’s directly related to the gameplay. When it was announced in an update for Payday 2, it was described as being more focused on gameplay patterns. It was made clear that Telemetry does not collect or store personal information from the players.

Starbreeze can also use Telemetry to directly respond to problems that might arise. If there are weapons being used more than others, they can see that. From there, they patch in various nerfs or buffs to balance the overall gameplay experience.

That’s about it for what Telemetry is in Payday 3. It can always be stressful giving developers access to any sort of your data. However, it’s good to know that Telemetry is focused on making a better gameplay experience for everyone. For more Payday 3 guides, from getting logged in to a list of all the game’s heists, be sure to keep checking back here.