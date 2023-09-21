Guides

How to Fix Matchmaking Error in Payday 3

The never-ending loading of the matchmaking.

Payday 3 Matchmaking Not Working
Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Since Payday 3 mandates an online connection, you can sometimes run into matchmaking errors that forbid you from accessing the session. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can remedy this issue, and we’ll show what steps you need to take to achieve it.

Payday 3 Matchmaking Not Working Resolution

To fix the Payday 3 matchmaking error, you can try the following methods:

  • Exit out of the matchmaking
  • Restart the game.
  • Check the Payday 3 servers
  • Ensure that your internet connection is working
  • Install the latest Payday 3 updates
  • Wait until Starbreeze Studios address the issue

Based on our experience, it’s best to exit the matchmaking session and start it again since the issue may be tied to a lost connection. It’s also an excellent idea to close and re-open the game if you want to start over again completely.

But if everything seems good on your end and the issues still arise, you should check the Payday 3 servers, as the system can be overloaded with the number of users. This will likely be the leading cause of the matchmaking error since there have been several reports from other players that have indicated this problem.

Currently, Starbreeze Studios has confirmed that they are working on slow matchmaking issues and will have a solution shortly.

Thus, you may need to wait until the servers are fully functional to access its online features. Players hope to see an offline mode to help with these ongoing problems, but there haven’t been any indications of this happening anytime soon.

For now, we’ll have to see when the Payday 3 matchmaking errors are fixed, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on its current status. While here, you can check out the relevant links below to view more content about the game, including how to fix the Nebula Data Error.

