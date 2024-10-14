Image Credit: Bethesda
Roblox Unusual Trello Link (October 2024)

Learn more about this Unusual game.
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 10:17 am

Scouring the web for the Unusual Trello link? Look no further! This Roblox RPG takes place in a fantasy world where you build up your reputation by winning battles and gradually upgrading your fighter. If some of the mechanics are a little confusing, though, the Trello is a brilliant reference point.

Click here for the Unusual Trello link. This was last tested and confirmed as working on October 14, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the link above and you’ll instantly get access to the entirety of the Trello board – no need to verify or sign in. If you have a Trello account, you can hit the star icon to add it to your favorites, so it comes up on your dashboard. Otherwise, feel free to bookmark this page so the link is only ever one click away.

The Unusual Trello board.
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Unusual Trello?

As with other Roblox Trello boards, this link contains a detailed breakdown of the key mechanics and features in Unusual. It starts off with contextual information, ranging from the controls to FAQs to help you level up.

Next, the Trello breaks down all the abilities you can equip in the game, sorted by rarity. Each card details the moves tied to each ability and their effect, so you know exactly what you’re in for. Combined with a column on the various titles, which subtly alter your base stats and buff others, and you can plot out the optimal build.

From here, the Trello walks you through the events, NPCs, and map locations you’ll encounter in Unusual. Events encompass overall changes to the server, such as airdrops, and the occasional spawning of world bosses to battle. NPCs can function as reroll areas, vendors, and areas to alter your character’s appearance. These map locations are also quite diverse, though the Trello doesn’t break down each one in much detail.

That’s everything you need to know about the Unusual Trello link! For more on the game, be sure to redeem the latest Unusual codes. We’ve also got the Fisch Trello link, Type Soul Trello link, and a Five Nights TD tier list to check out.

