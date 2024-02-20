Top 10 Rarest Pets in Adopt Me (& How to Get Them)

With hundreds of pets in Adopt Me, it’s tough to parse which ones are rare. Sure, some of the pets you have are certainly valuable, but not necessarily hard to come by. In fact, why don’t we show you how to get the top 10 rarest pets in Adopt Me?

10. Bat Dragon

Image Source: Uplift Games

The Bat Dragon has it all: a unique design, exclusive pet tricks, and being a dragon, which you don’t find many of in games, anyway. Dragons are quite the coveted species in Adopt Me, and this one was immediately popular when the 2019 Halloween Event started. It was pretty expensive too; in fact, it was the most expensive prize during the event.

It’s still a very expensive pet, but it can’t be obtained by normal means. After all, the event is obviously over. However, you still have the option of trading for one. Just keep in mind that its value is quite high. Try trading these pets and items:

Neon Owl

Mega Neon Dalmatian

Candy Cannon

You only need one of the above pets and items to make a successful trade, and maybe something small like a Cracked Egg to seal the deal.

9. Frost Dragon

Image Source: Uplift Games

Another dragon released the same year as the Bat Dragon is the Frost Dragon, which is arguably one of the coolest-looking dragons in Adopt Me. It gives me some serious Sindragosa vibes, from World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion. To get your hands on a Frost Dragon, you have to trade for one.

Safari Egg

Mega Neon Elephant

Mega Neon Frost Unicorn

Mega Neon Glacier Kitsune

Mega Neon Turtle

Being limited and legendary tends to drive its value up, so bring any of the above pets and items to the trade. Of course, you’ll need to know how to make a neon pet!

8. Evil Unicorn

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

The Bat Dragon wasn’t the only legendary pet released for the 2019 Halloween Event – there was also the Evil Unicorn. It was slightly less expensive than the Bat Dragon, but still just as rare and just as tough to find. The Evil Unicorn is also one of the few pets that had its design changed (from a black horn to red).

At any rate, finding an Evil Unicorn these days is, well, about as rare as finding a unicorn in real life. If you do find someone with one, you’ll have to trade valuable items and pets like:

Blue Egg

Mega Neon Green-Chest Pheasant

Neon Dalmatian

Mega Neon Skele-Rex

Mega Neon Meerkat

Also look out for a Mega Neon Arctic Fox, which you can hatch from the Christmas Egg.

7. Crow

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

Every now and then, Adopt Me will release a limited egg—something players can pay Adopt Me dollars for at the gumball machine. In comes the Farm Egg and it contains two of the rarest pets in the game, one of them being the coveted Crow.

While the Farm Egg is no longer available, you can still find players who have them, which does at least give you another avenue for getting the Crow outside of trading for it directly. Any of these pets and items will help you in your trade:

Neon Blue Dog

Neon Diamond Amazon

Egg Stroller

Mega Neon Shark Puppy

Jungle Egg

As you can see, the Crow demands an outrageous price. Another pet to look out for is the Mega Neon Cactus from the Desert Egg.

6. Giraffe

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

Speaking of ridiculously rare pets with high value, we’ve got the Giraffe. It’s just a silly giraffe. How could it possibly be worth much of anything? Try $50 USD on eBay. Heck, the egg it hatches from, the Safari Egg, is worth $60 on eBay! It’s not often that the eggs themselves are more valuable than the pets.

Either way, you’ll be coughing up high-value items and pets for either the Safari Egg or Giraffe, such as:

Mega Neon Blue Dog

Neon Evil Unicorn

Mega Neon Midnight Dragon

Mega Neon Albino Monkey

Mega Neon Flamingo

5. Cows

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

The Cow is the only pet here that isn’t a legendary pet, but a rare pet, at least in terms of rarity. They’re highly coveted by the community, especially “preppy” players. However, these milk puppies aren’t rare because of scarcity, but rather a player’s reluctance to trade them. If you see someone trading for one, it’s because they want to make a neon or mega neon, and not to trade off later.

Sadly, like the Owl and Crow, Cows can only be obtained from the Farm Egg or by trading. Any of these pets and items will net you a Cow or Farm Egg:

Heart Stroller

Neon Ancient Dragon

Neon Shark Puppy

Mega Neon Robot

Bathtub

Another option is having a Naga Dragon, but it has to be a neon variant for the trade to be of equal value.

4. Giant Gold Scarabs

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

Despite being as rare as it is, the Giant Gold Scarab is the only pet on our list that can be obtained without trading. Once a month, the Desert Shop comes to Adopt Me, where you can purchase Mud Ball lures for Robux (199 Robux, to be specific). It’s a lot like the Ladybug pet from the Farm Shop!

The Mud Ball can “hatch” into a Giant Black, Blue, or Gold Scarab, but if you want to trade for the Gold Scarab directly, you’ll need:

Mega Neon Snow Cat

Neon Grinmoire

Neon Scooter (excluding the Neon Black Scooter)

Super Jetpack

Teddy Skele

Although the Mud Ball costs Robux, you can still trade for it, and it’s a lot less valuable than the scarabs, too. You just have to keep in mind you may not get the Giant Gold Scarab.

3. Owls

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

The other rare drop from the Farm Egg, other than the Crow, was the cutesy Owl, and wow do players love trading Mega Neons for it. That isn’t surprising considering it’s a legendary pet that came out of a limited-time event. Furthermore, there aren’t that many owl variants to begin with, which adds to its value.

If you want one of your own, you need to trade something rather tempting and of the Mega Neon variety, like:

Mega Neon Winged Tiger

Mega Neon Lava Dragon

Mega Neon Jellyfish

Mega Neon Diamond Unicorn

Mega Neon Frost Fury

2. Parrots

Image Source: Uplift Games

Have you ever wanted to live out your life in Adopt Me as a pirate? Well, we hope you have a pet dipped in gold, like the Mega Neon Golden Chow-Chow, because the Parrot is as rare as an Owl. In fact, you don’t have many options when it comes to trading equally valuable pets and items. If you’re trading, bring any one of these to the table:

Tombstone Ghostify

Mega Neon African Wild Dog

Neon Monkey King

Mega Neon Halloween White Ghost Dragon

Mega Neon Lavender Dragon

Among the list is also the Mega Neon Golden Chow-Chow, too. That wasn’t just a joke!

1. Shadow Dragon

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

And now, for the granddaddy of the rarest pets in Adopt Me, we have the Shadow Dragon. Let me put into perspective just how valuable (and rare) these dragons are. If you wanted a Mega Neon Shadow Dragon that you can ride and fly, they’re worth $1m100 USD on eBay. Only two items in Adopt Me might get you a normal, non-flying, non-neon Shadow Dragon and that’s:

Mega Neon Monkey King

Neon Black Scooter

Out of all the rarest pets in Adopt Me, ending with the Shadow Dragon is fitting. It’s arguably the rarest pet in the game, by a long mile. If you want something a little more obtainable, the Dodo Bird is a breeze by comparison!