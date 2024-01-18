Another event, another egg in the world of Adopt Me, and this time it’s the Royal Desert Egg. Technically it doesn’t get released until Jan. 25, 2024, but you can participate in the Sphinx Event to get one ahead of schedule. Here’s how to get your hands on a Royal Desert Egg in Adopt Me.

How to Get a Desert Egg in Adopt Me

When the Desert Egg releases on Jan. 25, 2024, it’ll replace the Urban Egg in Adopt Me. So, naturally, you can pick up the Desert Egg the same way you would the Urban Egg. Here’s how:

Head to the town center. Enter the Nursery, the blue and red building in the middle of the town center. Purchase a Desert Egg from the Gumball Machine for 750 Bucks.

You still have a couple days yet, so save up your Bucks for the day the Desert Eggs are released.

How to Get a Royal Desert Egg in Adopt Me

If you don’t want to wait for the Desert Egg to release, you can participate in the Sphinx puzzle event to earn a Royal Desert Egg. These are slightly different from the Desert Egg, as every pet will have an increased drop chance. To get started, follow along:

Visit the Sphinx. You can head straight there by teleporting. Use the Task Board on the left! Grab a statue. Right in front of the Sphinx you’ll see a bunch of dust clouds. Every 30 minutes one of the dust clouds will clear and a statue is revealed. It’s only revealed to you, so friends can’t help. Match the statue with the pedestal. Scattered around the Sphinx, you’ll see pedestals with symbols above them. You need to match the statue with the correct pedestal. Here’s a tip: you can interact with each pedestal until the statue is placed. You won’t let go of the statue until you’ve found the right pedestal. Rinse and repeat 12 times to get a Royal Desert Egg. You can only match statue to pedestal twice a day, and there are 12 statues. That means it’ll take six days to complete all 12 statues. After that, the Sphinx will give you a Royal Desert Egg.

At any rate, that’s everything you need to know about how to get a Desert Egg in Adopt Me. It’s certainly worth dealing with the tedious nature of the Sphinx puzzle for a Royal Desert Egg. Not only does it save you 750 Bucks at the Gumball Machine, it has better chances of hatching rare pets. In the mean time, you can spend your down time getting a Christmas Egg or a Dodo Bird.