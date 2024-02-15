How to Get Adopt Me Naga Dragon & Its Value

The Naga Dragon is one of the coolest pets in Adopt Me. It looks like a Chinese dragon and the neon and mega neon versions look great! So, we’ll show you how to get the Naga Dragon in Adopt Me, and what its value is.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Naga Dragon in Adopt Me

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

With the Naga Dragon being a legendary pet, you have a pretty low chance of hatching one if you choose to hatch it from the Southeast Asia Eggs. Unfortunately, the Southeast Asia Eggs were limited and you can no longer obtain them in-game.

With that said, both the Southeast Asia Egg, the Naga Dragon, and any of the pets in the egg for that matter, can still be obtained through trading in Adopt Me.

What Is the Value of the Naga Dragon in Adopt Me?

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

We have some more bad news: the Naga Dragon is rather valuable in Adopt Me. The silver lining is that if you do get your hands on one, it opens up the door for a lot of sweet trades. So, check your inventory for any of the following items and or pets:

Fly Ride Potion

Diamond Griffin

Turkey

Dogmobile

Mega Neon Dog

Another fair trade is forking over the Shadow Rider vehicle, which is actually a lot easier to get than the Naga Dragon. It may be worth it to obtain that to use as collateral. You may also want to throw in something extra, like a Cracked Egg. However, if you hatch an Alicorn from the Cracked Egg, that’s also an equal trade!

With that all said and done, that’s how you get the Naga Dragon in Adopt Me and what its value is. If you plan on trading a Mega Neon Dog, be sure you know how to make a neon pet.