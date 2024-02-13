Adopt Me Shadow Rider: How to Get and Value

There are so many ways to ride in style in Adopt Me, but few are cooler than the sweet, sweet Shadow Rider. It’s an awesome, neon bike with the head of a dragon on the front. Now that is riding in style! If you want one of your own in Adopt Me, we’ll show you how to get the Shadow Rider and what its value is.

How to Get the Shadow Rider in Adopt Me

The Shadow Rider is a legendary motorcycle in Roblox Adopt Me, as part of the 2022 Halloween Event. Sadly, the Shadow Rider was a limited item you could buy with the event’s limited currency, Candy. Since the event is over, you can no longer buy the motorcycle.

However, the good news is you can still get the Shadow Rider in Adopt Me, and it’s actually not that hard to get one, either. You’ll have to trade for it, though.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll have to trade for the bike itself. You don’t open a gift or hatch an egg like you do the Dodo Bird. So if a player tries to tell you the bike is in a gift or something like that, they’re trying to dupe you.

What is the Adopt Me Shadow Rider Value?

Despite being quite the expensive item during the 2022 Halloween Event, the Shadow Rider is actually relatively cheap. You’ll need to get your hands on one of these items and or pets:

Mega Neon Dog

Mega Neon Cat

Neon Quokka

Neon Robin

Neon Tarsier

Now, the above items are arguably the easiest to obtain and are close in value, but you may want to consider throwing in a Cracked Egg to really seal the deal. Cracked Eggs are just $350 Adopt Me dollars and always available for purchase from the gumball machine.

With that, you know everything you need to know about how to get the Shadow Rider in Adopt Me and its value. Since you’ll be creating neon pets, you’ll also want to know how to make neon pets!