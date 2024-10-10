If you have been spending time in this huge RPG, you quickly realize it is easy to miss out on certain events, especially because some of them might not happen again for a while. So let’s find out about the Throne and Liberty boss timer so you won’t miss out on any important fights ever again.
When Do Throne And Liberty Bosses Spawn?
Here are all the bosses with a time of how often they spawn on each server. Overall, Field Bosses usually spawn each day at a fixed time, which is between 1 PM and 1 AM in your local time.
The following are the boss spawn times in Central European Time:
|Boss Name
|Spawn Time
|Adentus
|12 AM once per day
|Ahzreil
|8 PM once per day
|Aridus
|8 PM once per day
|Chernobog
|10 PM once per day
|Cornelius
|8 PM once per day
|Daigon
|10 PM once per day
|Excavator-9
|8PM and 12 AM every day
|Grand Aelon
|1 PM once per day
|Junobote
|9 PM once per day
|Kowazan
|4 PM once per day
|Leviathan
|from 1 PM every four hours
|Malakar
|4 PM once per day
|Manticus
|10 PM once per day
|Minezerok
|10 PM once per day
|Morokai
|from 1 PM every four hours
|Nirma
|from 1 PM every four hours
|Pakilo Naru
|from 1 PM every four hours
|Talus
|1 AM once per day
How To Access The Timetable
If you want to make sure you are not missing out on any events, best to keep an eye on the timetable. Here is how you do it:
- Open the map (it is done by pressing M on your keyboard on PC).
- Along with your location, there are several tabs for you to check out.
- The last one on the right is your server’s timetable.
- If you don’t have access to your map, you can also take a look at the online timetable, by selecting the server you are playing on.
The timetable will give you a clear breakdown of all events happening in your server each hour. It is also possible to set custom notifications, in case you want to be reminded of certain boss spawning or other events that might be important.
Once you find the Field Boss you would like to hunt down, you should begin to approach the spawning location. At about ten minutes before the spawn time, the Foreshadowing scene will start to play out.
Once the Field Boss is spawned, the zone will be turned into a Conflict Zone, which means that you and other players can attack it, along with each other. Once the boss is defeated, you will get certain contributions based on how you did during combat. If the boss is not defeated within one hour of spawning, it will disappear.
That’s all we have for you on the Throne and Liberty Boss Timer. But we have plenty more information on the game, check out our articles on such topics as how to fix chat not working and how to make guild bases.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 07:01 am