If you have been spending time in this huge RPG, you quickly realize it is easy to miss out on certain events, especially because some of them might not happen again for a while. So let’s find out about the Throne and Liberty boss timer so you won’t miss out on any important fights ever again.

When Do Throne And Liberty Bosses Spawn?

Here are all the bosses with a time of how often they spawn on each server. Overall, Field Bosses usually spawn each day at a fixed time, which is between 1 PM and 1 AM in your local time.

The following are the boss spawn times in Central European Time:

Boss Name Spawn Time Adentus 12 AM once per day Ahzreil 8 PM once per day Aridus 8 PM once per day Chernobog 10 PM once per day Cornelius 8 PM once per day Daigon 10 PM once per day Excavator-9 8PM and 12 AM every day Grand Aelon 1 PM once per day Junobote 9 PM once per day Kowazan 4 PM once per day Leviathan from 1 PM every four hours Malakar 4 PM once per day Manticus 10 PM once per day Minezerok 10 PM once per day Morokai from 1 PM every four hours Nirma from 1 PM every four hours Pakilo Naru from 1 PM every four hours Talus 1 AM once per day

How To Access The Timetable

If you want to make sure you are not missing out on any events, best to keep an eye on the timetable. Here is how you do it:

Open the map (it is done by pressing M on your keyboard on PC).

Along with your location, there are several tabs for you to check out.

The last one on the right is your server’s timetable.

If you don’t have access to your map, you can also take a look at the online timetable, by selecting the server you are playing on.

The timetable will give you a clear breakdown of all events happening in your server each hour. It is also possible to set custom notifications, in case you want to be reminded of certain boss spawning or other events that might be important.

Once you find the Field Boss you would like to hunt down, you should begin to approach the spawning location. At about ten minutes before the spawn time, the Foreshadowing scene will start to play out.

Once the Field Boss is spawned, the zone will be turned into a Conflict Zone, which means that you and other players can attack it, along with each other. Once the boss is defeated, you will get certain contributions based on how you did during combat. If the boss is not defeated within one hour of spawning, it will disappear.

