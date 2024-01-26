Tekken 8 is here! The large fanbase of the fighting franchise is flocking to try their hand at the latest game, and they’re doing so in droves. As with many new games, errors can sometimes occur. Here is our guide on how to fix the Tekken 8 Fatal Error crashing issue.

Tekken 8 Fatal Error Crashing Issue Fix

The Tekken 8 fatal error can happen to both PC and console players. The most annoying thing is that the fatal error is preventing gamers from playing the game. There isn’t an official explanation for this error.

Some players get the fatal error during online play, while others see it when they want to choose their in-game character. There are several ways you can try to fix the fatal error crashing issue in Tekken 8, depending on whether you play on a PC or console.

How To Fix Tekken 8 Fatal Error Crashing Issue on Steam and PC

If you’re a PC gamer and play the game that way, there are a couple of things you can do in order to fix the fatal error. Here are our suggestions on how to fix the fatal error crashing issue in Tekken 8 on Steam and PC.

Method #1 – Verify Integrity of Game Files on Steam

This is probably the first method you should try if this error is happening to you and you are playing Tekken 8 on a PC via Steam. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

Open Steam on your PC

Select the Library tab

Find Tekken 8 in your Library

Right-click Tekken 8 in your Steam Library

Choose Properties

Under the Properties tab, select Local Files

Find the Verify Integrity of Game Files option and click on it

Wait for Steam to check the integrity of game files

When it’s done, launch Tekken 8 and check if the problem is solved

Method #2 – Proton Hotfix

If the first method on Steam isn’t working for you, don’t worry, because there’s another thing you can try. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to do the Hotfix on Steam.

Open Steam on your PC

Go to your Steam Library and find Tekken 8

Choose Settings and select Properties

Under Properties, click on Force Compatability

Select Proton Hotfix

Wait for Steam to boot up the game and start the download process of the Hotfix

Once it’s done, launch Tekken 8 and check if the error is gone

Method #3 – Update GPU and CPU drivers

This is a well-known fix method for PC users. Sometimes even though you think your drivers are up to date, it can happen that you missed an important update and now it’s causing you trouble.

Depending on what GPU and CPU manufacturer your PC uses, you can download drivers from the manufacturer’s respective websites. NVIDIA users should check the following link for drivers, AMD users should look here, and INTEL users should browse this address.

How To Fix Tekken 8 Fatal Error Crashing Issue on PS5 and Xbox

If the fatal error in Tekken 8 occurs to console players, that can get tricky because the fix process is a bit more complicated than for PC users. To be fair, console users mostly get the fatal error in online mode, while the offline (single-player) mode appears to work without any problems.

Sadly, there isn’t much to do to fix the fatal error crashing issue in Tekken 8 on PS5 and Xbox. Basically, your only option is to reset the console and hope that the problem is gone when you launch the game again. If that’s not the case, then you just have to wait for the developers to release a hotfix which will solve the error once and for all.

These are all the possible solutions to fix the Tekken 8 fatal error crashing issue on PC, PS5, and Xbox. We sincerely hope that one of them helped you solve the problem and you are now enjoying the game without interruptions. If not, you simply have to remain patient and wait for the release of an official update.

