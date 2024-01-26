How Many Chapters Are There in Tekken 8? Answered

Tekken 8 has a surprisingly good story mode, and not just because it wraps up some longstanding plot threads. You don’t have all the time in the world though, so you might be wondering how many chapters Tekken 8’s story mode has.

Luckily, we’ve completed its narrative and have all the answers you’re looking for.

All Tekken 8 Chapters, Listed

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

There are 15 chapters to clear in Tekken 8, and all of them are contained within the Story: The Dark Awakens. We’ve listed them all down below, along with their titles, for your convenience.

Chapter 1: Evil Stars Collide

Chapter 2: Wayward Power

Chapter 3: A Ghost From the Past

Chapter 4: Unrelenting Ambition

Chapter 5: A Fate Decided by Fists

Chapter 6: The Devil Progenitor

Chapter 7: Despair

Chapter 8: Humble Beginnings

Chapter 9: A Promise

Chapter 10: All-Out Assault

Chapter 11: For the Hope of Tomorrow

Chapter 12: A Heart Bound in Chains

Chapter 13: Awakening

Chapter 14: Clash Above the Heavens

Chapter 15: Strength and Conviction

This mode functions the same way most any other traditional fighting game story does. You take the role of several characters throughout the plot, and you need to defeat your opponent to progress. There are several points where you get to choose between two characters you can play as too, so it’s a nice way to get a feel for the game’s roster in bite-sized chunks.

As this is a Tekken title though, there are a few segments which throw some gameplay twists your way; specifically, when you take part in a massive battle that’s more akin to a Dynasty Warriors title. These are some of the easier sections of the story though, so don’t worry about being thrown to the wolves for a random cut of entirely foreign gameplay mechanics.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Tekken 8 Story Mode? Answered

It’s far from an intensive experience though, and you can expect to beat the Tekken 8 story mode and all of its chapters in roughly 5 hours.

Bear in mind, though, that this will vary based on your skill level. If you know the ins and outs of Tekken or other fighting games, you’ll likely clear the mode faster. If you’re newer to fighting games, then it might take you a little longer.

Just stay the course though, and feel free to take breaks if a certain section is giving you trouble.

Can You Replay Chapters in Tekken 8? Answered

Finally, it’s worth noting that you can replay any chapter you clear in Tekken 8.

This is useful to know, as you can use it to go back and play as any characters you didn’t select the first time around. Likewise, you can take on each chapter in whatever order you wish, practicing against particularly difficult enemies to learn their move sets before you set out for some online matchmaking.

Is There a Secret Ending to Chapter 15 in Tekken 8? Answered

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Most importantly, though is that you can replay Chapter 15 to see the Tekken 8 secret ending.

Without going too far into spoiler territory, there are segments in this chapter where you need to hit certain button prompts. If you refuse to do so, it leads to a drastically different outcome that’s both tragic and a little tongue in cheek.

Give it a try, and then you can dive into the discourse around whether or not it should be canon.

And that’s everything you need to know about how many chapters are in the Tekken 8 Story Mode. Be sure to check out our other articles related to the game, such as our breakdowns on how to block and if there are unlockable characters.