Though aggression might be the answer in most of its scenarios, it’s important to know how to block in Tekken 8 sooner rather than later. Fortunately, we’re here to break down how the mechanic works, when to use it, and more.

Tekken 8 Blocking – How to Guard and Reduce Damage

Blocking in Tekken 8 is fairly straight-forward, and works the same way it does in other modern fighting games like Street Fighter 6.

While in a fight, you can block by holding back on the left analogue stick. Doing so reduces or negates incoming damage depending on whether or not your opponent has heat active, and can allow you to wait for an opening in their defenses.

With that said though, you do need to decide whether it’s appropriate to use a regular, low, or jumping block. a regular block reduces damage that comes at you from a standard or high point, while the low intercepts hits that try to hit you from below. A jumping block, meanwhile, protects you from attacks that hit high while also making you harder to hit.

Fortunately, you can affect which type of block you use by holding down and to the left or right for a low guard; directly back for a regular guard; or up and away from your opponent for a jumping guard. Do be warned, though, that each of these leaves you susceptible to attacks that target different areas than what you’re specifically guarding against.

When Should You Block in Tekken 8? Explained

Now that you know how to block in Tekken, it’s important to note the best times and scenarios for using it.

In general, you want to guard whenever possible if your opponent is throwing out punches and kicks. Failing to do so leaves you open to damage that can quickly cost you the match.

At the same time though, you’re open to grabs when you block and can be punished severely if you block the wrong type of attack. Likewise, anyone who is in Heat mode can deal chip damage to you even if you block; or, can even break your guard with enough piled-on punishment.

To that end, try to mix up blocks with movement and attacks. Don’t give your opponents a clear pattern to follow, and practice reading your foes’ moves so that you put up the correct guard at the correct time. If an enemy uses their Heat mode, keep your distance and try to avoid them as much as possible.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how to block in Tekken 8. For more on the game, check out our other articles down below. We cover everything from the game’s full roster to the best control scheme to use.