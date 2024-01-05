Tekken 8 Characters – Full Roster

Many classic fighters have returned to the warmongering universe of Tekken, showcasing a more modernistic side to the once-blocky graphics. We’re here to show you all the characters in Tekken 8 to prepare you for your next battle.

What Characters Are in Tekken 8?

While you can expect the comeback of many beloved Tekken 8 characters, a few new additions have arrived to change up the beat. So, to give you a better idea of what to anticipate, here’s a full list of the roster:

Kazuya

Jin

King

Jun

Paul

Law

Jack-8

Lars

Xiaoyu

Nina

Leroy

Asuka

Lili

Bryan

Hwoarang

Claudio

Azucena

Raven

Leo

Steve

Kuma

Yoshimitsu

Shaheen

Dragunov

Feng

Panda

Lee

Alisa

Zafina

Devil Jin

Victor

Reina

If you’re a longtime player of the franchise, you’ll undoubtedly remember the likes of Kazuya, Paul, and Law. Most have appeared in every single Tekken while evolving continuously with each entry. However, you may have noticed a substantial upgrade to their character appearance through the game’s use of Unreal Engine.

Other Tekken 8 characters, including Azucena, Reina, and Victor, are brand-new to the franchise. Reina’s origins are currently unknown, but we do at least know that she is a student at Mishima Polytechnical School. She also utilizes a fast-paced fighting style, such as her abilities of Lethal Fury, high parry maneuvers, and Electric Win God Fist.

Image Source: Bandai Namco Studios Inc.

In standard Tekken fashion, each fighter features a unique move set with a distinct fighting style. Some share similar backgrounds with their own take on their attacks and special abilities. For example, both Asuka and Jun practice the Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, yet they still have different strategies.

It’s up to you to decide which character to pick based on your style. Will you select a classic fighter from the series? Or, will you go on an all-new adventure with the latest fighter lineup? Only time will tell, and you can always play around with the roster to get the best one for you.

