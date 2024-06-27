What are Supply Drops & How to Find Them in Palworld

There are all sorts of ways to acquire useful and valuable resources across the vast archipelago of Palworld and one of the newer ways is via Supply Drops. Unlike other resource spots, these are more of a surprise. If you’re wondering where to seek them out, here’s our handy guide that explains what Supply Drops are and how to find them in Palworld.

Where to Find Supply Drops in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Supply Drops are one of the newer features in Palworld that can provide some of the best items and materials in the game if you know where to look. Rather, the one main place you can look for these is up. Supply Drops are part of a randomly occurring event that can happen almost anywhere on the map, though usually during the day.

When one is about to happen, a bright red “Supply Drop” prompt will flash on your screen, similar to when raids occur at one of your bases. You should then hear a noise similar to something falling from high up, and a meteor symbol will appear on your compass HUD, indicating the direction to head towards its drop zone. A large green crate will crash to the ground, usually near some human grunt enemies that you’ll need to take care of before opening it.

No need to fret about a special key or lockpick being required to open these, unlike regular Treasure Chests. Inside you should find an impressive assortment of items that can vary from stat-boosting Remedies to Crude Oil, Dog Coins, Ammo, Schematics, etc.

Sadly you can’t predict when these Supply Drops occur as they’re entirely random and seem to happen only once every few days or so. However, the moment you see one on your radar you’ll want to make a beeline for it quicker than a Jetdragon.

