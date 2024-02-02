Wondering how to get classic outfits in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? While traditional skins for the four playable characters form part of the pre-order bonuses, many players still haven’t got them in their locker. In this guide, we’ll look at what you can do to fix that.

How to Get Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Classic Outfits

The only way to get the classic outfits in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was by pre-ordering the game. If you didn’t do that, the skins are now inaccessible.

That said, many players on the Suicide Squad Gaming subreddit are reporting that they still can’t access the skins in-game, despite pre-ordering in time. When players go to the lockers in the Hall of Justice to change outfits, there’s no classic outfit in there.

The only fix here is for Rocksteady Studios to put out a patch resolving this error. Since the game has fully released and early access has ended, there’s no way the lack of these costumes in-game is due to early access lingering on. Keep an eye on the game’s X account, which will no doubt post out when the situation is resolved.

Can You Buy Classic Outfits in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

As it stands, there’s no way to purchase the classic outfits in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. As pre-order skins, Rocksteady will be obliged to maintain their exclusivity for the near future after the game’s launch. That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the classic skins eventually arrive in the store, for you to purchase using Luthorcoins.

Until that’s officially announced though, these costumes will remain behind closed doors only for those who pre-ordered.

That’s all for our look at how to get classic skins in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For more on the game brush up on our build guides for Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark.