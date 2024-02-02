The world of superheroes and villains is often a colorful one, and that is no exception in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, the latest project from Rocksteady Studios. Taking control of Task Force X means plenty of time spent with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. If you wish to distinguish from others, you must learn how to get new costumes in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How to Get Costumes in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

While gaining more cosmetics is usually a sign of progression in a looter shooter, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice Leagues handles things differently, at least at this beginning stage.

Most of the new cosmetics are tied down to pre-ordering the game, purchasing the Deluxe Edition, or buying skins from the store. Players will likely be able to unlock new cosmetics once the Battle Pass system is fully underway, but for now, here’s a quick look at all the possible costumes for the four playable characters and how to unlock them:

Harley Quinn

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Fugitive: Default costume.

Task Force X: Upon finishing the prologue and getting the option to customize cosmetics, this will be available for Harley Quinn.

Classic: Available as a pre-order bonus.

Available as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Wonder Woman.

Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Wonder Woman. Rogue: Available as a pre-order bonus for PlayStation players.

Deadshot

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Fugitive: Default costume.

Task Force X: Upon finishing the prologue and getting the option to customize cosmetics, this will be available for Deadshot.

Classic: Available as a pre-order bonus.

Available as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Batman.

Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Batman. Rogue: Available as a pre-order bonus for PlayStation players.

King Shark

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Fugitive: Default costume.

Task Force X: Upon finishing the prologue and getting the option to customize cosmetics, this will be available for King Shark.

Classic: Available as a pre-order bonus.

Available as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Superman.

Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by Superman. Rogue: Available as a pre-order bonus for PlayStation players.

Captain Boomerang

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Fugitive: Default costume.

Task Force X: Upon finishing the prologue and getting the option to customize cosmetics, this will be available for Captain Boomerang.

Classic: Available as a pre-order bonus.

Available as a pre-order bonus. Justice Losers: Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by The Flash.

Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of the game, inspired by The Flash. Rogue: Available as a pre-order bonus for PlayStation players.

That’s all there is to know about how to get new costumes in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For even more help, be sure to check out the related content below. We’ve also got guides on all riddle locations and solutions, plus how to get the Season 0 rewards.