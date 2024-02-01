Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is officially up and running! Players are now roaming through Metropolis and discovering what the game has to offer. There’s also a range of in-game currencies available. Here is our guide on how to get Luthorcoins in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

What are Luthorcoins in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

As mentioned earlier, Luthorcoins are one of the in-game currencies in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Players can use it to buy additional costumes, cosmetic items, and other additional content that’s available for the playable characters.

The first players who discovered the in-game currency are those who pre-purchased the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, getting early access and a dose of Luthorcoins. After the initial release, some gamers had an issue where the whole game’s storyline was already beaten when they ran the game for the first time.

That problem forced the developers to take down the servers. That made the game unavailable for the Deluxe Edition ownersfor more than six hours. So later, as an apology, they decided to give away 2,000 Luthorcoins (value of around $20) to all of the affected players.

How to Get Luthorcoins in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

For those of you who didn’t buy the Deluxe edition and are yet to encounter the in-game currency, know that you can purchase Luthorcoins in both the Xbox and PlayStation Stores. At this point, players can buy 1,000 Luthorcoins for a price of around $10 in one of these stores.

If you decide to buy Luthorcoins, you just need to pay the desired amount of real-life cash. That way, Luthorcoins will be automatically transferred to your account. Now you can purchase cosmetics, costumes, and all the other items available on the Store tab for your character of choice.

In addition to other things you can buy using Luthorcoins, there are also complete hero costumes, emotes, as well as individual costume parts that you can combine.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and what are Luthorcoins in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For more on the game, check out the best Harley Quinn build and King Shark build, plus some handy riddle locations and solutions.